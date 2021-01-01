पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:मेन मार्केट में बस से टकराई बिजली की तार, बाल-बाल बची सवारियां

जीरकपुर5 घंटे पहले
10 सालों में 5 से ज्यादा लोगों बिजली की तारों की वजह से जान जा चुकी है। - Dainik Bhaskar
10 सालों में 5 से ज्यादा लोगों बिजली की तारों की वजह से जान जा चुकी है।
  • कई जगह जमीन से 7 फुट से भी कम ऊंचाई पर तारों के जाल लटक रहे

मंगलवार को यहां बलटाना मेन मार्केट में बिजली की झूलती तार एक मिनी बस से टकरा गई। गनीमत यह रही कि उस समय बिजली सप्लाई बंद थी। अगर करंट होता तो हादसा हाे सकता था। इस दौरान मिनी बस के अंदर कई लोग बैठे हुए थे। बाद में लोगों ने डंडों से तार को बस से अलग किया।

जीरकपुर में इस तरह की झूलती तारों से कई हादसे हो चुके हैं और एक ही एरिया में नहीं बल्कि कई हिस्सों में बिजली की झूलती तारों से लगातार हादसे हो रहे हैं। लोगों ने कहा कि शहर में बिजली सिस्टम को अपग्रेड करने की बात तो हो रही है लेकिन सबसे पहले झूलती तारों को ठीक नहीं किया जा रहा है।

पभात, पीरमुछल्ला सहित कई जगहों पर हो चुके हादसे: यहां पीरमुछल्ला में बिजली की तार से करंट लगने के चलते एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो चुकी है। इसके अलावा जमीन के नजदीक लटकी तार से करंट लगने से ढकोली एरिया में भी एक युवक की जान जा चुकी है।

इसी तरह 2019 में भी गोदाम एरिया में एक व्यक्ति की मौत हाे चुकी है। पिछले 10 सालों में 5 से ज्यादा लोगों की बिजली की तारों की वजह से जान जा चुकी है। इसके बावजूद झूलती तारों को ठीक नहीं किया जा रहा है।

इसी तरह यहां बलटाना की प्रीत कॉलोनी में रहने वाली एक बच्ची की करंट लगने से मौत हो गई थी। वह अपने पेरेंट्स के साथ काम कर रही थी। दशमेश कॉलोनी में ट्रॉली से ईंटें उतारते समय पास से गुजर रही बिजली की तारों से उसका हाथ टच हो गया था।

करंट का झटका लगने से वह बेहोश होकर जमीन पर गिर गई। परिवार वालों ने उसे बेहोशी की हालत में चंडीगढ़ सेक्टर 32 स्थित जीएमसीएच में भर्ती करवाया लेकिन देर रात उसकी मौत हो गई थी। बीते 2 नवंबर को यहां बलटाना मेन मार्केट में एक ट्रक से टकराकर बिजली की तार टूट गई थी।

करंटशुदा तार कई घंटे यहां लटकी रही। लोगों ने तार का एक हिस्सा किसी तरह से वाहनों से टकराने से बचाने के लिए खंभे से बांधा। उसके बाद बिजली कर्मचारियों ने आकर तार ठीक की। तब लोगों ने पावरकॉम के खिलाफ रोष भी जताया था। जीरकपुर में कई जगह बिजली की तारें काफी नीचे तक झूल रही हैं। मेन रोड्स और गलियों में लोगों के सिर पर झूलती ये तारें अक्सर बड़े वाहनों से टकराकर टूट भी जाती हैं।

बिजली की तारों के जाल से लदे हैं खंभे
शहर में जगह-जगह खंभों पर बिजली के तारों के जाल लदे हुए हैं। तारों को ठीक ऊंचाई पर लगाने के लिए पावरकॉम कुछ नहीं कर रहा है। लोगों से बिजली बिलों के रूप में मोटी रकम तो वसूली जाती है लेकिन उसके हिसाब से इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर नहीं है।

पावरकॉम शहर में बहुत कम बिजली तारों को अंडरग्राउंड कर पाया है। लगभग पूरे शहर में लोगों के सिर पर तारों के ताल लटक रहे हैं जिनकी वजह से आए दिन हादसे होते रहते हैं। कई जगह तो जमीन से 7 फुट से भी कम ऊंचाई पर तारों के जाल लटक रहे हैं जो हादसों को बुलावा दे रहे हैं।

बिजली की तारों की मेंटेनेंस की जा रही है। जहां भी तारें लटकी होती हैं, उनको ठीक किया जा रहा है। - खुशविंदर सिंह, एक्सईएन पावरकॉम

