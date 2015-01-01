पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोग परेशान:खाली प्लॉट कूड़े से अटे, लोग बोले-अनदेखी से ये हाल हुआ

जीरकपुरएक घंटा पहले
खाली प्लॉटों में कूड़े के ढेर लग गए हैं, इसको लेकर स्थानीय लोग परेशान हैं।
  • जीरकपुर में कई जगहों पर प्लॉटों में लगे हैं कूड़े के ढेर, रेजिडेंट्स को हो रही है दिक्कत, पॉलिसी बनाने की मांग

जीरकपुर में कई जगह खाली प्लॉट‌्स हैं, इन प्लॉटों में कूड़े के ढेर जमा होने से आसपास रहने वाले लोगों को काफी परेशानी उठानी पड़ रही है। लोगों का कहना है कि जीरकपुर से सटे पंचकूला में खाली प्लॉट्स को लेकर पॉलिसी बनी हुई है। खाली प्लॉट्स के कुछ एरिया में कंस्ट्रक्शन करना अनिवार्य होता है, ताकि प्लॉट्स की मेंटेनेंस की जा सके और खाली प्लॉट्स के आसपास रहने वाले लोगों को इससे परेशानी न हो।

वहीं, जीरकपुर में खाली प्लॉट्स को लेकर पिछले 15 सालों में कोई पॉलिसी तैयार नहीं की गई है। बलटाना के रेजिडेंट्स ने इस बारे में जीरकपुर नगर परिषद को शिकायत दी थी कि खाली प्लॉट्स की पॉलिसी बनाई जाए। इनकी सफाई न होने से हरेक कॉलोनी में हजारों परिवारों को परेशानी होती है। खाली प्लॉट्स में झाड़ियां पनपती हैं, जिनसे सांप-बिच्छू आदि जहरीले जीव-जंतु पनपते और लोगों के घरों में घुसते हैं।

इतना ही नहीं, लोगों का लाखों रुपए का नुकसान भी होता है। यहां बलटाना के एक खाली प्लॉट की हालत ऐसी हो गई थी कि उसमें पिछले कई साल से लोग कचरा फेंक रहे हैं। इन खाली प्लॉट्स को लेकर लोकल बॉडीज डिपार्टमेंट और जीरकपुर एमसी ने कोई पॉलिसी नहीं बनाई है। शहर के अंदर इस तरह के सैकड़ों खाली प्लॉट्स हैं जो लोगों ने खरीदकर छोड़ रखे हैं।

लोगों ने अपने पैसों से भी हटवाया था कूड़े का ढेर...

यहां एक प्लॉट में कचरे का कई फीट ऊंचा ढेर लग गया था। जिसको हटावाने के लिए रेजिडेंट्स को एक लाख रुपए का ठेका देना पड़ा। इस काम को चार मजदूरों ने 15 दिनों में पूरा किया। इसी तरह के हालात शहर में जगह-जगह खाली पड़े प्लॉट्स के हैं। बारिश के दिनों में खाली प्लॉट्स से सांप भी निकलते रहते हैं, जिसकी वजह से इन प्लॉट्स के आसपास रहने वाले लोगों में डर बना रहता है।

लोगों का कहना है कि शहर में प्रॉपर्टी इन्वेस्टर्स ने प्लॉट्स खरीदकर छोड़ रखे हैं। प्लॉट्स के मालिक यहां सफाई नहीं करवाते। नगर परिषद को चाहिए कि ऐसे लोगों पर जुर्माना लगाए, यदि ऐसा नियम बनता है तो जिन लोगों ने प्लॉट लेकर छोड़ रहे हैं, उन्हें अपने प्लॉट की देखरेख करनी अनिवार्य हो जाएगी।

