समस्या:नगर परिषद ऑफिस के बाहर रोज लग रहा जाम

जीरकपुर4 घंटे पहले
जीरकपुर नगर परिषद ऑफिस के बाहर हर रोज जाम लग रहा है। रोड के एक तरफ एक्सीडेंटल गाड़ियां खड़ी की गई हैं जिनकी वजह से रास्ता तंग रहता है। इस रोड का इस्तेमाल सब-तहसील, पुलिस स्टेशन, श्मशान घाट और गौशाला में आने-जाने के लिए भी होता है। ऐसे में इस रोड पर काफी ट्रैफिक रहता है। एमसी बिल्डिंग में ही सब-तहसील है।

इसके अलावा इस बिल्डिंग के बाहर रोड पर काफी संख्या में दुकानें हैं जिनमें फोटोस्टेट, रजिस्ट्री टाइप करने वाले, स्टांप वेंडर, नोटेरी और इसी तरह के डॉक्यूमेंट्स तैयार किए जाते हैं। इन दुकानों के पास एक गाड़ी खड़ी करने की भी जगह नहीं है। यहां अपना काम करवाने के लिए आने वाले लोग सड़क पर ही गाड़ियां खड़ी कर देते हैं। इस वजह से इस रोड पर चलने वाला ट्रैफिक प्रभावित होता है।

इस तंग सड़क पर रोजाना ट्रैफिक जाम होता है। इस रोड से गुजरने वाले वाले लोग यहां जाम की वजह से खासे परेशान हैं। लोगों का कहना है कि एमसी ऑफिस के बाहर सड़क की चौड़ाई पहले ही कम है। ऊपर से लोग अपना सामान और गाड़ियां भी सड़क पर लगाते हैं जिसकी वजह से चलने तक का रास्ता नहीं बचता।

