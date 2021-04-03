पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:लाइन में फॉल्ट, 2 बजे से रात 8 बजे तक रही बिजली बंद, कई कॉलोनियों में नहीं हो पाई पानी की सप्लाई

जीरकपुरएक घंटा पहले
जीरकपुर का बिजली इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर भले ही मजबूत करने के दावे किए जा रहे हों लेकिन इसके विपरीत यहां की बिजली लाइनें हल्की बारिश और हवा को भी नहीं झेल पा रही हैं। वीरवार को हुई बारिश के बाद गाजीपुर से लेकर बलटाना तक करीब आधे शहर में 6 घंटे तक बिजली बंद रही।

दिन में 2 बजे के करीब बिजली गुल हो गई और रात 8 बजे तक सप्लाई प्रभावित रही। इस दौरान बलटाना की 35 कॉलोनियों सहित गाजीपुर की भी 10 से ज्यादा कॉलोनियों में बिजली सप्लाई बंद रही। इससे पानी की सप्लाई पर भी असर पड़ा। शाम के समय 4 से 6 बजे तक सप्लाई होने वाला पानी लोगों को नहीं मिला। 30 से ज्यादा ट्यूबवेल्स की सप्लाई इस दौरान रुकी। बिजली की हल्की तारों के कारण यह सब परेशानी लोगों को झेलनी पड़ रही है।

अब बलटाना के लिए अलग सब-स्टेशन लगाने की बात हो रही है लेकिन अभी तक इसका काम शुरू नहीं हुआ है। बलटाना के लिए अलग सब-स्टेशन बनने के बाद ही सप्लाई सुधरेगी। पावरकॉम के एक्सईएन खुशविंदर सिंह ने कहा कि बलटाना के लिए गर्मियों से पहले सब-स्टेशन बन जाएगा।

सप्लाई का सिस्टम कमजोर

जीरकपुर शहर में कई बिजली लाइनें इतनी कमजोर हैं कि वो हल्की सी हवा और बारिश काे भी नहीं झेल पाती हैं। खासकर ढकौली सब-स्टेशन से बलटाना और गाजीपुर एरिया के लिए जोड़े गए फीडर्स की सप्लाई बार-बार बंद हो जाती है। ढकोली से ये दोनों ही एरिया दूर पड़ते हैं और तारों में जब भी कोई फॉल्ट आता है तो कर्मचारी जल्दी से फॉल्ट तलाश नहीं कर पाते हैं। इस कारण भी बिजली सप्लाई को दोबारा चालू करने में टाइम लग जाता है।

