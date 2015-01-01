पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अस्वच्छता:कूड़ा ले जाने वाले नहीं आ रहे रोज, लोगों को हो रही दिक्कत

जीरकपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जीरकपुर में इन दिनों सफाई व्यवस्था का हाल ठीक नहीं है। जीरकपुर एमसी के तहत आने वाली कई कॉलोनियों में घरों से गारबेज कलेक्शन करने वाले कर्मचारियों की वजह से यहां के लोग परेशान हैं। घरों से रोजाना गारबेज न उठने के चलते लोगों के घरों में गंदगी के ढेर लग जाते हैं।

यहां बलटाना और ढकौली एरिया में कई लोगों ने इस बारे में शिकायत की है कि डाेर टू डोर गारबेज कलेक्शन करने वाले कर्मचारी समय पर गारबेज नहीं उठा रहे हैं। उनका कहना है कि ये कर्मचारी हालांकि नगर परिषद के अंडर काम नहीं करते लेकिन फिर भी ये लोग ठीक से काम करें इसके लिए प्रशासन को नियम तय करने चाहिए।

लोगों के घरों में गारबेज इकट्‌ठा हो जाता है जिससे गंदगी और बदबू फैलती है। नगर परिषद को तय करना चाहिए कि ये लोग हर घर से गारबेज नियमित रूप से उठाएं। रोजाना की बात तो दूर, ये लोग हफ्ते में एक-दो बार ही गारबेज उठाते हैं।

कई बार ऐसा भी होता है कि यहां से गारबेज उठाने वाला कर्मचारी खुद नहीं आता और अपने बच्चों, भाई या किसी अन्य को भेज देता है। गारबेज उठाने के लिए आने वाले बच्चे हरेक घर से गारबेज नहीं उठाते।

हर रोज सफाई होना जरूरी है...

लोगों का कहना है कि गारबेज कलेक्ट करने वाले तो लापरवाही कर ही रहे, यहां सफाई कर्मचारी भी नियमित तौर पर नहीं आ रहे हैं। इसके चलते सड़कों और खाली प्लाॅटों में गारबेज के ढेर लग गए हैं। सफाई कर्मचारी नगर परिषद के कंट्रोल में हैं। इसलिए इनसे रूटीन में सफाई करवाई जानी चाहिए।

सफाई नहीं होने के कारण लोगों को आए दिन परेशानी हो रही है। इधर-उधर गंदगी फैले रहने से बीमारी फैलने का भी डर बना हुआ है। अिधकारियों को लोगों की समस्या को दूर करनी चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें