सुविधा:गैस एजेंसी कर्मचारियों को पैसे छीनने का बना रहता डर, करें ऑनलाइन पेमेंट

जीरकपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जीरकपुर में ग्राहकों की सुविधा जानने के लिए एजेंसी में पहुंचे अफसर

आज के समय में गैस एजेंसी के कर्मचारियों को ज्यादा कैश कैरी करने में कई बार पैसे छीने जाने का खतरा रहता है। इसलिए ग्राहकों को चाहिए कि वह ज्यादा से ज्यादा ऑनलाइन पेमेंट करें। इससे कर्मचारियों को कैश इकट्‌ठा नहीं करना पड़ेगा और पैसे छीने जाने की घटनाओं से भी बचा जा सकेगा। यह बात जीरकपुर में एचपी सोही गैस एजेंसी में पहुंचे डीजीएम मनीष कुमार ने कही। उन्होंने सुरक्षा को लेकर भी कई जानकारियां दी।

करें आईएसआई मार्क की पाइप का इस्तेमाल:

मनीष ने कहा कि अगर आपकी रसोई में एलपीजी सिलेंडर से चूल्हे तक गैस पहुंचाने के लिए हरे रंग का पाइप लगा है तो सावधान हो जाइए। इससे आग लगने का खतरा रहता है। रबड़ की इस पाइप को ज्यादा दिनों तक इस्तेमाल करने पर यह टूटने लग जाती है और इससे रसोई में आग लगकर हादसा हो सकता है।

इसलिए इसकी जगह आईएसआई मार्क की ऑरेंज रंग की पाइप गैस एजेंसी द्वारा उपलब्ध कराई जाती है। अगर आपकी रसोई इंश्योर्ड है तब भी इंश्योरेंस क्लेम के लिए यह आईएसआई मार्क की पाइप लगी होनी जरूरी है। इस मौके पर उनके साथ एचपी के अफसर निश्चय भी मौजूद रहे।

एचपी सोही गैस के डीलर हरजिंद्र सिंह ने कहा कि मौजूदा समय में ग्राहकों को जागरूक करने के लिए पर्याप्त काम किया जा रहा है। सुरक्षा को लेकर कई कदम उठाए जा रहे हैं।

5 किलो का रसोई गैस सिलेंडर हाथों-हाथ ले जाएं घर:

​​​​​​​मनीष कुमार ने कहा कि अगर आपके पास गैस सिलेंडर पाने के लिए पर्याप्त दस्तावेज नहीं है तो इसमें परेशान होने वाली बात नहीं है। आप 5 किलो का रसोई गैस सिलेंडर हाथों-हाथ खरीद सकता है। इसके लिए एड्रेस प्रूफ की जरूरत नहीं है। ग्राहक के पैसे जमा करते ही 5 किलो का रसोई गैस मिल जाएगा।

