अनदेखी:शहर की अंदरुनी सड़कों पर हेवी व्हीकल बैन, फिर भी दौड़ रहे

जीरकपुरएक घंटा पहले
जीरकपुर में अंदरुनी सड़कों पर हेवी व्हीकल के चलने से लोग परेशान हैं। अंदरुनी सड़कों पर हेवी व्हीकल्स के चलने की वजह से एक्सीडेंट भी हो रहे हैं। बार-बार यहां से हेवी व्हीकल्स के गुजरने से यहां की सड़कों काे भी काफी नुकसान पहुंच रहा है।

एमसी अधिकारियों का कहना है कि शहर की अंदरुनी सड़कों पर हेवी व्हीकल्स चलाने पर पाबंदी है। लेकिन यहां हेवी व्हीकल्स को आने-जाने से रोकने की किसी भी तरह की व्यवस्था एमसी की अाैर से नहीं की गई है। लोग घरों के आगे से तेज स्पीड में हेवी व्हीकल्स को दौड़ाते हैं। एमसी की ओर से लगाई गई पाबंदी का यहां कोई असर नहीं हो रहा है। नगर परिषद जीरकपुर में मीटिंग कर यह तय किया गया था कि शहर की गलियों में हेवी व्हीकल्स को नहीं चलने दिया जाएगा। अधिकारियों ने यह फैसला तो कर लिया लेकिन इसे लागू कैसे किया जाए, इसकी कोई व्यवस्था नहीं है।

