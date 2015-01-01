पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:शॉर्ट सर्किट से घर में लगी आग, मालकिन सुरक्षित; कुत्ते की दम घुटने के कारण मौत

जीरकपुर22 मिनट पहले
आग के बाद जला सामान।
  • ढकौली की गुरुनानक कॉलोनी की घटना, फायर ब्रिगेड ने पाया आग पर काबू

ढकौली की गुरुनानक कॉलोनी के एक घर में आग लगने के बाद घर के अंदर दम घुटने से कुत्ते की मौत हो गई। घर की रसोई से आग लगनी शुरू हुई जो बाद में पूरे घर में फैल गई। हालांकि घर में ज्यादा सामान नहीं था। आग लगने की सूचना पड़ोसियों ने फायर ब्रिगेड को दी। फायर ब्रिगेड ने मौके पर पहुंचकर आग बुझाने की कार्रवाई की।

इससे पहले ही आसपास के लोगों ने आग बुझाने का प्रयास किया और काफी हद तक आग पर काबू पा लिया। फायर ऑफिसर राजीव ने बताया कि सोमवार की रात आग लगने की सूचना मिली थी। 12 मिनट बाद फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ी गुरुनानक कॉलोनी के मकान नंबर 24 में पहुंच गई थी।

जिस घर में आग लगी, उसमें ज्योति नाम की एक युवती किराए पर रह रही थी। ज्योति ने बताया कि उसकी रसोई से धुआं उठा। लोगों की मदद से आग पर काबू पाने की कोशिश की गई, लेकिन इस दौरान धुएं से दम घुटने के चलते पालतू कुत्ता मर गया। ज्योति ने बताया कि उसे अपने पालतू कुत्ते से बहुत लगाव था।

यह आग शॉर्ट सर्किट से लगी है। आग लगने से किचन पूरी तरह जल गई, खाने-पीने का सामान भी राख हो गया। इसके अलावा कपड़े और बिस्तर भी जल गए।

लोगों ने मदद न की होती तो होता बड़ा हादसा...

मोहल्ले के लोगों ने आग लगने के बाद आग बुझाने की पूरी कोशिश की। अगर लोग मदद नहीं करते तो घर में रखा रसोई गैस सिलेंडर आग के हवाले हो जाता और इससे बड़ा हादसा हो सकता था। कमरे में कम सामान होने की वजह से आग ज्यादा नहीं फैली।

आग लगने की वजह शॉर्ट सर्किट बताया जा रहा है। फ्रिज के पास से शॉर्ट सर्किट होने के बाद आग फैली। हालांकि आग से बड़ा नुकसान नहीं हुआ, लेकिन हमें बताया गया कि एक डॉग की जान गई है।
-राजीव, फायर ऑफिसर

