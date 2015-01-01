पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:वोटर कार्ड नहीं बना है तो 16 नवंबर से 15 दिसंबर तक कर सकते हैं अप्लाई

जीरकपुर22 मिनट पहले
जिन लोगों के वोटर कार्ड नहीं बने हैं, उनके लिए 16 नवंबर से लेकर 15 दिसंबर तक वोटर कार्ड बनाने का अवसर है। 1 जनवरी 2021 तक वोट डालने की योग्यता वाले युवकों के वोटर कार्ड बनेंगे। डीसी मोहाली-कम-डिस्ट्रिक्ट इलेक्शन ऑफिसर की ओर से जारी आदेश के बाद नए वोटर कार्ड बनाने का काम शुरू हो चुका है।

लोगों को और सुविधा देने के लिए शनिवार और रविवार को कैंप भी लगाए जाएंगे, ताकि ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोग अपने वाेटर कार्ड बनवा सकें। इसके साथ ही वोटर कार्ड के लिए ऑनलाइन भी अप्लाई कर सकते हैं। केंद्र सरकार ने वोटर आईडी कार्ड ऑनलाइन अप्लाई करने की प्रक्रिया को शुरू किया है। देश के लोगों को ऑनलाइन सुविधा प्रदान की गई है।

जिससे लोग घर बैठे ऑनलाइन पोर्टल के माध्यम से वोटर आईडी बनाने के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं। जो लोग 18 वर्ष के हो चुके और आगामी वर्ष में होने वाले चुनाव में मतदान करेंगे, उनके पास अपना वोटर आईडी कार्ड होना जरूरी है। ऐसे लोग अपना आईडी कार्ड बनवाने के लिए ऑनलाइन पाेर्टल पर जाकर अप्लाई कर सकते हैं।

मतदाता सूची भी कर सकते हैं डाउनलोड...

सबसे पहले राष्ट्रीय मतदाता सेवा पोर्टल की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर जाना होगा। इसके बाद होम पेज खुल कर आएगा। होम पेज पर डाउनलोड इलेक्टरल रोल पीडीएफ के लिंक पर क्लिक करना होगा। इसके बाद एक नया पेज खुल कर आएगा, जिसमें अपने राज्य का चयन करना होगा।

अब गो के बटन पर क्लिक करना होगा। जैसे ही गो के बटन पर क्लिक करेंगे, मतदाता सूची पीडीएफ के रूप में आवेदक के डिवाइस में डाउनलोड हो जाएगी।

एप्लीकेशन स्टेटस ट्रैक करने की प्रक्रिया...

सबसे पहले राष्ट्रीय मतदाता सेवा पोर्टल की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर जाना होगा। अब होम पेज खुल कर आएगा। होम पेज पर ट्रेक एप्लीकेशन स्टेटस के लिंक पर क्लिक करना होगा। इसके बाद एक नया फॉर्म खुलकर आएगा जिसमें अपनी रेफरेंस आईडी भरनी होगी।

अब ट्रैक स्टेटस के बटन पर क्लिक करना होगा। जैसे ही ट्रैक स्टेटस के बटन पर क्लिक करेंगे, एप्लीकेशन स्टेटस आवेदक के कंप्यूटर स्क्रीन पर होगा।

मतदाता सूची में अपना नाम खोजें...

सबसे पहले राष्ट्रीय मतदाता सेवा पोर्टल की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर जाना होगा। अब होम पेज खुल कर आएगा। होम पेज पर सर्च इन इलेक्टरल रोल के लिंक पर क्लिक करना होगा। इसके बाद एक फॉर्म खुलकर आएगा, जिसमें कुछ जानकारी भरकर मतदाता सूची में अपना नाम खोज सकते हैं। विवरण द्वारा भी खोज सकते हैं और पहचान पत्र के द्वारा भी मतदाता सूची में अपना नाम खोज सकते हैं।

