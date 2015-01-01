पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सजावट:जीरकपुर, कुराली, खरड़, के बाजारों में अवैध पटाखों की दुकानें सजी

जीरकपुरएक घंटा पहले
सुप्रीम कोर्ट के निर्देशों के आधार पर प्रशासन की ओर से रिटेल में आतिशबाजी बेचने वालों को टेंपरेरी लाइसेंस जारी किए हैं और उन्हें आतिशबाजी के स्टॉल लगाने के लिए भी अलग से जगह मुहैया कराई गई है, ताकि शहर के भीड़भाड़ वाले हिस्सों में पटाखों की दुकानों को न लगने दिया जा सके। लेकिन प्रशासन की यह व्यवस्था पूरी तरह फेल हो रही है।

दिवाली से 1 दिन पहले शुक्रवार को कुराली की पटाखा मंडी के बाजारों खरड़ के बाजारों तथा जीरकपुर के बहुत से एरिया के कॉमिर्शियल क्षेत्रों में पटाखे बेचने की दुकान लगाकर लोग पटाखे भेज रहे थे, इन्हें चेक करने वाला या हटाने वाला भी कोई नहीं था।

प्रशासन की इस अवस्था को लेकर लाइसेंस पाकर प्रशासन की निर्धारित साइट पर पटाखे बेचने वाले काफी खफा हैं। उन्होंने प्रशासन को पत्र लिखकर शहर के बाजारों में लगे पटाखों की दुकानों को बंद करने की गुहार लगाई है और कहा है कि अगर शहर में पटाखे बिकेंगे तो उनके पास कौन आएगा।

