परेशानी:बलटाना की फर्नीचर मार्केट में दुकानदारों ने किए अवैध कब्जे, ट्रैफिक हो रहा प्रभावित

जीरकपुर8 घंटे पहले
लोगों को अवैध कब्जे का सामना करना पड़ता है।
  • लोगों ने कहा-पैदल चलने वालों के लिए भी नहीं छोड़ा रास्ता

जीरकपुर में सड़कों पर एन्क्रोचमेंट लगातार बढ़ रहा है। शहर की लगभग सभी मार्केट्स में ज्यादातर दुकानदारों ने अपना सामान दुकान के सामने सड़क पर रखा हुआ है। फेस्टिवल सीजन में लोगों को लग रहा था कि कुछ दिन की बात है, बाद में सड़कों पर दुकानें नहीं लगेंगी। लेकिन अब भी सड़कों पर एन्क्रोचमेंट जारी है।

यही हाल बलटाना की फर्नीचर मार्केट में भी है। नगर परिषद यहां एन्क्रोचमेंट हटा पाने में पूरी तरह नाकाम साबित हो रही है। के-एरिया लाइट पॉइंट से बलटाना की ओर मुड़ते ही लोगों को अवैध कब्जे का सामना करना पड़ता है। ज्यादातर दुकानों के सामने बेड, कुर्सियां, सोफे आदि रखे हुए हैं। हालात इतने खराब हैं कि नगर परिषद भी यहां एन्क्रोचमेंट को कंट्रोल भी नहीं कर पा रही है।

लंबे समय से यहां नगर परिषद ने अवैध कब्जे हटाने के लिए अभियान नहीं चलाया है। जब लोग नगर परिषद में यहां जाम लगने की समस्या को लेकर बार-बार शिकायत करते हैं तो खानापूर्ति के लिए एकाध बार एन्क्रोचमेंट हटाने की कार्रवाई की जाती है। लेकिन इसका भी कोई फायदा नहीं होता, क्योंकि दूसरे ही दिन उसी जगह पर पहले की तरह ही फिर से एन्क्रोचमेंट हो जाता है।

लोगों का कहना है कि शहर में एन्क्रोचमेंट हटाने की कार्रवाई नगर परिषद के ऑफिसर अपनी देखरेख में नहीं करते। यह काम प्राइवेट हाथों में दे रखा है। यहां एन्क्रोचमेंट हटाने वाली टीम दुकानदारों का कुछ सामान उठाकर ले जाती है लेकिन उसका कोई रिकॉर्ड मेंटेन नहीं किया जाता।

एन्क्रोचमेंट हटाने की कार्रवाई में लगे लोग दुकानदार और उसके उठाए गए सामान के बारे में कुछ भी नोट नहीं करते। ऐसे में यह भी पता नहीं चल पाता कि किस दुकानदार का चालान किया गया और उसका क्या सामान उठाया गया। बिना किसी औपचारिकता के सामान वापस भी कर दिया जाता है।

ऐसे में जुर्माने के तौर पर नगर परिषद को होने वाली आमदनी के बारे में भी कुछ स्पष्ट नहीं हो पाता। लोगों में इस बात को लेकर नाराजगी है कि एन्क्रोचर्स के खिलाफ नगर परिषद सख्त कार्रवाई नहीं कर रही है। सड़कें सामान सजाने के लिए नहीं बल्कि आने-जाने के लिए हैं।

सड़क पर सामान रखा होने की वजह से न तो पैदल चलने वाले यहां सुरक्षित चल सकते हैं और न ही कोई व्हीकल आराम से निकल सकता है। सड़क पर थोड़े से वाहन आ जाने पर ट्रैफिक जाम हो जाता है।

