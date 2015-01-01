पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अवैध कब्जे:बलटाना में कम नहीं हो रहे दुकानदारों के अवैध कब्जे, पैदल चलने वाले लोग हुए परेशान

जीरकपुर5 घंटे पहले
शहर में जगह-जगह सड़कें रेहड़ियों और फड़ियों से भरी पड़ी हैं।
  • शाम के समय रेहड़ी-फड़ियों से अटी पड़ी हैं सड़कें, लग रही भीड़

शहर में अवैध कब्जे पर लगाम नहीं लग पाई है। दिवाली के बाद भी कई दुकानदारों ने सड़कों पर सामान सजा रखा है। नगर परिषद इस अवैध कब्जे को हटाने में पूरी तरह नाकाम साबित हो रही है। यहां बलटाना मेन मार्केट में अवैध कब्जे की वजह से बुरा हाल है।

बुधवार को यहां मार्केट की सड़क आधी से ज्यादा सड़क को रेहड़ी-फड़ियों और दुकानदारों ने अपना सामान लगा के रोक रखी थी। बलटाना की पूरी मार्केट रेहड़ियों से भरी रहती है। फ्रूट और सब्जी बेचने वालों के अलावा कुल्चे-छोले और चाट वाले भी यहां कई जगह रेहड़ी लगाते हैं। शाम के समय इनकी संख्या और ज्यादा हो जाती है। इन रेहड़ियों के आसपास लोगों की भीड़ लग जाती है जिसकी वजह से सड़क पर ट्रैफिक चलने के लिए जगह नहीं बचती। हर रोज शाम को यहां जाम लगता है। कुछ दुकानदार अपनी गाड़ियां भी दुकान के सामने खड़ी कर देते हैं, जबकि यहां रास्ता ज्यादा चौड़ा नहीं है। दिवाली से पहले यहां पुलिस ने एन्क्रोचमेंट हटाने की कार्रवाई की थी लेकिन अब फिर से अवैध कब्जे पहले की तरह ही हो गया है।

बलटाना के अलावा भी शहर में जगह-जगह सड़कें रेहड़ियों और फड़ियों से भरी पड़ी हैं। नगर परिषद अवैध कब्जे को कंट्रोल नहीं कर पा रही है। खानापूर्ति के लिए एमसी अवैध कब्जे हटाने की कार्रवाई करती भी है तो अगले ही दिन उसी जगह फिर अवैध कब्जे हो जाता है। लोग यहां अवैध कब्जे की वजह से परेशान हैं। यहां के दुकानदारों का कहना है कि रेहड़ियों की वजह से उनके कारोबार पर बुरा असर पड़ रहा है। नगर परिषद के अधिकारी अवैध कब्जे हटाने के लिए गंभीर नहीं हैं। दिखावे के लिए एकाध बार कार्रवाई की भी गई ताे उसका कोई नतीजा नहीं निकला। नगर परिषद का कोई अधिकारी अवैध कब्जे हटाने के लिए मौके पर नहीं पहुंचता।

