क्रियान्वयन में लापरवाही:सड़क बनाने का उद्घघाटन कर नहीं किया काम, बारिश के कारण रोड का बुरा हाल

जीरकपुर5 घंटे पहले
सड़कों पर पड़े गड्ढे और पत्थर हादसों को बुलावा दे रहे हैं।
  • लोगों ने कहा-नेताओं ने झूठे वादे कर लोगों को गुमराह किया, अफसर भी काम नहीं कर रहे हैं

पभात गांव के लोगों और जीरकपुर-पभात रोड पर कारोबार कर रहे दुकानदारों में पंजाब सरकार को लेकर रोष है। लोगों का कहना है कि राज्य सरकार, जीरकपुर नगर परिषद जीरकपुर की जनता की किसी भी समस्या का समाधान नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। नेता सिर्फ झूठे वादे, बहाने और बयान जारी करने तक सीमित रह गए हैं।

शहर में कई जगह बरसाती पानी की निकासी के लिए ड्रेनेज बनाने का काम नहीं किया जा रहा है। जगह-जगह सड़कें टूटी पड़ी हैं, जिनकी मरम्मत को लेकर प्रशासन गंभीर नहीं है। लोगों का कहना है कि शहर में डेवलपमेंट का कोई काम नहीं हो रहा है। ऐसे में शहर के लोगों में प्रशासन और नेताओं को लेकर रोष है।

पभात के लोगों का कहना है कि जब अपनी समस्याएं लेकर अधिकारियों और नेताओं से मिलते हैं तो इनको झूठे वादे और बहाने बनाकर टाल दिया जाता है। ऐसे में इस एरिया की कई समस्याआें का हल नहीं हो रहा है।

बरसात के पानी की निकासी का नहीं किया प्रबंध

यहां पभात के लोगांे ने कहा कि दो दिन पहले हुई बारिश से यहां सड़कों पर पानी जमा हो गया। बरसाती पानी की निकासी की व्यवस्था न होने के कारण गलियों, नालियों का गंदा पानी लोगों के घरों में घुस जाता है। कई जगह सड़कों पर घुटनों तक गंदा पानी भर जाता है जिसकी वजह से लोगों को अपने घरों से निकलने और वापस घर जाने में परेशानी होती है।

मेन रोड और लिंक रोड्स की हालत तो कच्ची सड़कों से भी ज्यादा खराब है। इसके अलावा शहर में सफाई व्यवस्था का भी बुरा हाल है। पानी के जमा होने से बीमारियां फैलने का डर बना हुआ है। यहां पभात रोड पर पानी जमा होने से लोगांे को इससे निकलना मुश्किल हो रहा है। हालांकि पभात रोड काे लेकर नेताओं ने चार बार उद्घघाटन किया फिर भी सड़क का बुरा हाल है।

सड़कों पर पड़े गड्ढे और पत्थर हादसों को बुलावा दे रहे हैं। सड़क तोड़ते समय नेताओं ने वादा किया था कि सड़क का काम साथ के साथ शुरू कर दिया जाएगा लेकिन एक साल बीतने के बाद भी सड़क का वही हाल है। सड़क कई जगह से दब गई है। नगर परिषद का भी इसकी ओर कोई ध्यान नहीं है। फेस्टिवल सीजन में भी सड़कों का बुरा हाल होने की वजह से दुकानदार परेशान रहे हैं।

कोरोना की वजह से लॉकडाउन के चलते लोग पहले ही मंदी की मार झेल रहे हैं। ऐसे में जीरकपुर-पभात रोड की खस्ताहाल के चलते यहां तक ग्राहकों का पहुंचना और भी मुश्किल है। टूटी सड़क की वजह से यहां आने से पहले ग्राहक कई बार सोचता है। नेताओं से उठा भरोसा: दुकानदारों का कहना है कि अब उनका नेताओं से भरोसा उठ गया है। नेता सिर्फ फोटो खिंचवाने के लिए ही आते हैं। दुकानदारों की परेशानी से उनको कोई लेना-देना नहीं है। इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट का बरसाती पानी निकालने के लिए पभात से जीरकपुर तक पाइप लाइन डाली गई थी। जीरकपुर से पभात के बीच आने-जाने के लिए यह मुख्य सड़क है।

पिछले लंबे समय से इस सड़क की खस्ता हालत बनी हुई है, जिसकी वजह से इस इस रास्ते से गुजरने वाले लागों को भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। सड़कों की हालत से परेशान पभात के लोग नगर परिषद के खिलाफ रोष प्रदर्शन भी कर चुके हैं। इसके बावजूद नगर परिषद इस समस्या की ओर ध्यान नहीं दे रही है।

रविवार को हुई बारिश ने सरकार और नेताओं के करोड़ों रुपए के विकास कार्य करवाने के दावे की पोल खोल दी है। अपने स्वार्थ के लिए नेता यहां के लोगों को गुमराह कर रहे हैं। अब लोग नगर परिषद के अधिकारियों और नेताओं से इतने तंग आ चुके हैं।

