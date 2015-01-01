पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जगह-जगह गड्‌ढे:पीआर-7 रोड पर गड्‌ढे दे रहे हादसों का न्योता, जल्द ठीक करवाने की मांग की

जीरकपुर5 घंटे पहले
मोहाली स्थित इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट से छत लाइट पॉइंट के बीच पीआर-7 रोड की हालत इन दिनों खस्ता हो चुकी है। इस रोड पर जगह-जगह गड्‌ढे हो गए हैं। इसके अलावा काफी दूर तक सड़क पर दरारें पड़ गई हैं जिसके चलते यहां एक्सीडेंट होने का डर बना हुआ है। इस रोड पर अक्सर एक्सीडेंट होते भी रहते हैं।

सड़क की मरम्मत का काम नहीं किया जा रहा है। सड़क पर इतने बड़े-बड़े गड्‌ढे पड़े हुए हैं कि तेज रफ्तार वाहन पलट भी सकता है। गड्‌ढों की वजह से इस रोड से गुजरने वाली गाड़ियों का बैलेंस बिगड़ता है। गड्‌ढों के पास आकर अचानक वाहन चालक को स्पीड कम करनी पड़ती है। इसके अलावा टूटी सड़क से वाहन चालकों को सावधान करने के लिए सड़क के बीच में बैरिकेड भी रखा हुआ है। लोगों का कहना है कि पीआर-7 रोड काफी महत्वपूर्ण है। इस रोड से जीरकपुर समेत डेराबस्सी और आसपास के एरिया का ट्रैफिक तो चलता ही है, दिल्ली जाने के लिए भी लोग इस रोड का इस्तेमाल करते हैं। इसके अलावा पटियाला जाने के लिए भी पीआर-7 रोड का इस्तेमाल होता है।

