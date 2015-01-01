पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परेशानी:शहर में सॉलिड वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट के बिना सफाई रखना बहुत मुश्किल

जीरकपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डोर टू डोर गारबेज कलेक्ट करने वाले भी नदी-नालों में गारबेज फेंक रहे
  • शहर में गारबेज के लिए कोई पक्की जगह नहीं, लोग खाली प्लाॅट में ही कूड़ा फेंक रहे

जीरकपुर में सफाई कर्मचारी तो रोजाना अपना काम कर रहे हैं पर इसके बाद भी सड़कों के किनारे कचरा पड़ा रहता है। वजह यह है कि जो सफाईकर्मी डोर टू डोर गारबेज कलेक्ट करते हैं उनके पास इसको ठिकाने लगाने की जगह ही नहीं है। जहां मन किया गारबेज छोड़ देते हैं। जीरकपुर एमसी ने कुछ जगहांे को इस काम के लिए सेलेक्ट किया है पर वहां तक भी कई सफाईकर्मी गारबेज नहीं पहुंचाते हैं।

शहर में भी सफाई बनी रहेगी जब यहां से गारबेज लिफ्ट करने के साथ उसके लिए डंपिंग ग्राउंड या सॉलिड वेस्ट यूनिट लगे। फिलहाल यह काम जल्दी होता नजर नहीं आ रहा है। जबकि इसकी बेहद जरूरत है। सरकार की योजना अभी कागजों तक ही: करीब दो दर्जन म्युनिसिपल काउंसिल्स के एरिया के गारबेज के लिए यह योजना है।

सॉलिड वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट के तहत सरकार की ओर से समगोली में एक ऐसी यूनिट लग रही है जो कई शहरों के गारबेज को रीसाइकिल कर उससे बिजली तैयार करेगी। या इस वेस्ट को रीसाइकिल कर कई अन्य कामों में लाया जाएगा। यह काम हो गा तो शहर में गारबेज नजर नहीं आएगा।

अभी जीरकपुर में हैं टेंपरेरी डंपिंग ग्राउंड

जीरकपुर शहर के गारबेज के लिए अभी कोई पक्की जगह नहीं है। जहां जिसका मन करता है वहां गारबेज फेंक देता है। डोर टू डोर गारबेज कलेक्ट करने वाले भी नदी-नालों में गारबेज फेंक रहे हैं। हालांकि एमसी की ओर से कोई आदेश नहीं कि नालों में गारबेज फेंकें। लेकिन कोई पक्की जगह न होने के कारण ये लोग नदी-नालों में या किसी के खाली प्लाॅट में ही गारबेज फेंक रहे हैं।

नगर परिषद जीरकपुर के 31 वार्डों में सफाई व्यवस्था को लेकर लोगों में रोष है। वार्ड वाइज सफाई का शेड्यूल बनाकर काम नहीं हो रहा है। खासकर गारबेज के ढेर यहां-वहां लग रहे हैं। शहर को स्वच्छ रखने के की बात मीटिंग तक ही सीमित रह गई है। पिछले दिनों सभी 31 वार्डों में होने वाली सफाई कैंपेनिंग का शेड्यूल तय किया गया था।

इसमें एक वार्ड से लेकर 31 वार्ड तक सभी वार्डों में सफाई के साथ-साथ गारबेज कलेक्शन और इसके निपटान को लेकर काम करने का दावा किया गया। हरेक वार्ड से सफाई को लेकर शिकायत आ रही है। ये है शहर की सफाई की हालत: जीरकपुर में रोजाना 50 टन से ज्यादा कचरा निकलता है। इसमें सबसे ज्यादा मात्रा सिंगल यूज प्लास्टिक की होती है।

सफाई व्यवस्था को बनाए रखने के लिए सबसे बड़ी चुनाैती शहर का रोजाना का टनों कचरा है जिसमें सबसे ज्यादा मात्रा सिंगल यूज प्लास्टिक की होती है। ट्राइसिटी में सब जगह सिंगल यूज प्लास्टिक बैन है। जीरकपुर में इसे सिर्फ कागजों में ही बैन दिखाया गया है। सभी दुकानों, रेहड़ियों-फड़ियों और मैरिज पैलेसों में तमाम तरह के आयोजनों में सिंगल यूज प्लास्टिक और डिस्पोजेबेल प्लेट्स का यूज होता है।

एमसी के अधिकारियों का कहना था कि वे कई दुकानदारों के चालान कर चुके हैं लेकिन ऐसा है नहीं। अधिकारियों के दावे के अलग शहर में सिंगल यूज प्लास्टिक का इस्तेमाल करने और बेचने वालों पर र्कावाई नहीं हो रही है। जिस वजह से यहां कचरा लगातार बढ़ रहा है। इसमंे कमी नहीं आ रही है। गारबेज प्रोसेसिंग को लेकर भी जीरकपुर एमसी पिछले पांच सालों से कई दावे कर रही है लेकिन समाधान के लिए कोई कदम नहीं उठाया जा रहा है।

सोसाइटीज से भी निकल रहा ज्यादा कचरा:

सॉलिड वेस्ट की लिफ्टिंग और डंपिंग की समस्या से निजात पाने के लिए नगर परिषद जीरकपुर ने पिछले दिनों सोसायटीज के बिल्डर और आरडब्ल्यूए से मीटिंग की थी। इस मीटिंग में एमसी के अफसरों ने कहा कि आरडब्ल्यूए और बिल्डर को सोसायटियों के अंदर ही पिट कंपोस्ट और एमआरएफ (मैटीरियल रिसाइकिल फैसिलिटी) तकनीक से कूड़ा खत्म करने के प्रबंध करने होंगे।

अधिकारियों ने कहा कि इस संबंध में कई बार मीटिंग करने, नोटिस देने के बाद भी आदेश की पालना नहीं हो रही है। इसलिए आगे से जो भी आरडब्ल्यूए या बिल्डर इस पर अमल नहीं करेगा, उन पर कार्रवाई की जा सकती है।

एमसी के अफसरों ने कहा कि सोसायटियों के अंदर हरेक घर का गीला और सूखा कचरा का प्रबंधन करने के लिए पिट बनाने जरूरी हैं। जिन सोसायटीज में इसके लिए जगह नहीं छोड़ी गई है, वे अपना गीला व सूखा कचरा सेग्रीगेट करें।

सफाई को लेकर एमसी लगातार काम कर रही है। सॉलिड वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट को लेकर भी कई पहलुओं पर काम हो रहा है।- राजिंदर सिंह, चीफ सेनेटरी इंस्पेक्टर, एमसी जीरकपुर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें