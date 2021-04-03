पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जाम से परेशान लोग:ढकोली रेल फाटक पर बढ़ रहा जाम

जीरकपुरएक घंटा पहले
ढकोली रेल फाटक पर वीरवार को काफी देर तक जाम लगा रहा। फाटक के दोनों ओर वाहनों की लंबी लाइनें लगी। फाटक पर जाम का असर पंचकूला की ओर से आने वाली सड़क पर चल रहे ट्रैफिक पर भी पड़ा। टी-पॉइंट पर तीन ओर से आने-जाने वाले वाहन फंस गए।

इससे लोगों को यहां काफी देर तक जाम में फंस कर परेशान होना पड़ा। इस फाटक की जगह अंडरपास बनाने का काम कब शुरू होगा, इसको लेकर अभी तक कुछ क्लीयर नहीं है। रेलवे विभाग यहां प्रोजेक्ट के लिए फिजिबिलिटी चेक कर चुका है। लेकिन मौके पर काम शुरू करने की अभी बात नहीं की जा रही है। इस फाटक पर दिन में कई बार जाम लगता है। पीरमुच्छला और ढकोली सहित यहां से गुजरने वाले हजारों लोगों को हर रोज यहां फाटक पर जाम में फंसकर परेशान होना पड़ता है। लोग लंबे समय से यहां अंडरपास बनाए जाने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं।

लाइन डबल होने के बाद ट्रेनों की संख्या भी बढ़ी

भविष्य में ट्रेनों की संख्या बढ़ने पर यहां स्थिति और खराब हो जाएगी। पहले सिंगल रेल लाइन थी इसलिए ट्रेनों का आना-जाना भी जल्दी-जल्दी नहीं होता था। अब रेल लाइन डबल होने के बाद से यहां से गुजरने वाली ट्रेनों की संख्या भी बढ़ गई है। लोगों का कहना है कि अंडरपास के काम में सरकार देरी कर रही है।

