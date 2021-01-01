पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धीमा क्रियान्वयन:अवैध निर्माणों पर कार्रवाई करने में एमसी पीछे

जीरकपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • शहर में बन रही अवैध दुकानें, एमसी कार्रवाई नहीं करेगी तो चलने के लिए 20 फुट चौड़ी सड़क भी नहीं मिलेगी

जीरकपुर नगर परिषद के अंतर्गत आने वाले एरिया में मनमर्जी से किए जाने वाले निर्माणों की भरमार है। यहां पीरमुछल्ला में पंचकूला हाइट के सामने पार्किंग की जगह पर एक बिल्डिंग खड़ी कर दी गई है। बिल्डिंग भी इतनी ऊंची है कि जिसका नक्शा भी पास नहीं हो सकता। यहां के लोगों ने शिकायत की है कि जीरकपुर एमसी इस पर कार्रवाई नहीं कर रही है।

अकेले पीरमुछल्ला में ही नहीं बल्कि ढकौली, गाजीपुर, किशनपुरा रोड पर भी कई दुकानें बनी हैं। यहां इस रोड पर बनने वाले कई प्रोजेक्ट्स के बाहर दुकानें बन गई हैं जो अवैध तरीके से बनी हुई हैं। लोगों ने कहा कि भविष्य में अगर रोड वाइडनिंग का काम करना पड़े तो इसके लिए जगह ही नहीं बचेगी। इसलिए जीरकपुर एमसी को बिना नक्शे के और बिना पार्किंग के बन रही बिल्डिंग्स पर सख्ती से कार्रवाई करनी चाहिए।

बिना पार्किंग के बन रही बिल्डिंग्स सबसे बड़ी परेशानी: जीरकपुर शहर में अधिकतर बिल्डिंग्स के आगे पार्किंग की जगह नहीं है। लोगों ने मास्टर प्लान में तय 66 फुट रोड की जगह पर भी कब्जा कर निर्माण कर रखे हैं। यहां रहमत होम के बाहर भी कुछ दुकानें बनी हैं। इसी तरह डीपीएस स्कूल से आगे भी बिना पार्किंग की कमर्शियल बिल्डिंग्स बनाई गई हैं।

चंडीगढ़-अंबाला हाईवे समेत शहर के विभिन्न हिस्सों में इस तरह की बिल्डिंग्स के बनने से भविष्य में पार्किंग की जगह को लेकर बड़ी परेशानी खड़ी होने वाली है। अगर यही हाल रहा और एमसी कार्रवाई नहीं करेगी तो लोगों को चलने के लिए 20 फुट चौड़ी सड़क भी नहीं मिलेगी।

जिन बिल्डिंग्स को बनाने की परमिशन जीरकपुर एमसी दे रही है, उनके आगे पार्किंग की जगह होनी चाहिए और साथ ही कमर्शियल बिल्डिंग्स के आगे 66 फुट चौड़ी सड़क होनी अनिवार्य है। मास्टर प्लान में सड़कें चौड़ी, मौके पर तंग: जीरकपुर की वीआईपी रोड पर भी यही हाल है। यहां भले ही मास्टर प्लान में सड़कें 66 फुट दिखाई गई हैं लेकिन कई जगहों पर अवैध निर्माणों की वजह से 35 फुट चौड़ी सड़कें भी नहीं बची हैं।

इसका खामियाजा यहां पर 20 से ज्यादा अपार्टमेंट्स के रेजिडेंट्स को भुगतना पड़ रहा है। लोगों का कहना है कि जीरकपुर एमसी को कम से कम सड़कों की वाइडनिंग पर तो पूरा ध्यान देना चाहिए। भविष्य में ट्रैफिक बढ़ेगा और सड़कें तंग होंगी तो हालात और खराब हो जाएंगे। खासकर वीआईपी रोड पर एन्क्रोचमेंट और तंग सड़कों की वजह से ट्रैफिक जाम की समस्या पिछले पांच साल से लगातार बढ़ रही है और यह आगे भी बढ़ती रहेगी।

