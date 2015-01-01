पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:एमसी ने मैक्डोनाल्ड चाैक के बीच जर्जर सड़क नहीं बनाई

जीरकपुर2 घंटे पहले
पीआर-7 को जोड़ने वाले सड़क के हिस्से के अलावा बाकी जगहों पर भी सड़कों की हालत खस्ता हो चुकी है।
  • पिछले एक साल से इसे बनाने की जनता कर रही मांग, रोजाना हो रहे टूटी सड़क से हादसे

यहां पीआर-7 से चंडीगढ़-अंबाला हाईवे पर ट्रैफिक को जोड़ने के लिए करीब 200 मीटर सड़क का एक टुकड़ा बेहद खराब हालत में है। जीरकपुर नगर परिषद भले ही नेशनल हाईवे और अन्य सरकारी विभागों को डेवलपमेंट के लिए फंड बांट रही हो, पर खुद की सड़कों पर पैसा खर्च नहीं कर रही है। हालत यह है कि शहर की अधिकांश सड़कें टूट कर जर्जर हो चुकी हैं।

सड़क टूट कर गड्‌ढों में बदल चुकी है। सड़क का यह हिस्सा पीआर-7 का हिस्सा तो नहीं लेकिन डेराबस्सी से पीआर-7 को इसी वैकल्पिक रोड से जोड़ा गया है। यह सड़क का हिस्सा इसलिए महत्वपूर्ण है कि यहां इसके बंद होने से लोग रॉन्ग साइड चलने शुरू हो जाते हैं।

मोहाली से डेराबस्सी के लिए आने वाला ट्रैफिक चंडीगढ़-अंबाला हाईवे पर सीधे नहीं जोड़ा जाता है। इस सड़क के टुकड़े से ट्रैफिक को मैक्डोनाल्ड चौक पर निकाला जाता है। इससे ट्रैफिक आसानी से भी चलता है लेकिन फिलहाल गहरे गड्‌ढों वाली सड़क पर इस समय वाहन क्षतिग्रस्त हो रहे हैं।

किशनपुरा-ढकौली रोड की भी नहीं ले रहे सुध: ढकौली से किशनपुरा के बीच सड़क की काफी बुरी हालत है। यहां के रेजिडेंट्स की ओर से कई बार नगर परिषद जीरकपुर को शिकायत दी गई लेकिन इस सड़क को नहीं बनाया जा रहा है। लोगों ने एमसी के खिलाफ कई बार धरने भी दिए, तो भी अफसरों को इस सड़क की कोई सुध नहीं है।

यहां के रेजिडेंट कर्नल हंसराज चंदेल का कहना है कि हम तीन बार सड़क को बनाने को लेकर एमसी अफसरों को भी मिले हैं। लेकिन अभी तक इसे नहीं बनाया जा रहा है। पिछले बारिश के दिनों में यहां कई दोपहिया वाहन सवार गिरे हैं।

एमसी के अफसर भी यहां से गुजरते हैं, तो भी इस पर ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है। जीरकपुर एमसी को दूसरे विभागों को फंड बांटने की बजाय अपने शहर की सड़कों पर ध्यान देने की जरूरत है। पब्लिक एमसी के काम से बेहद नाराज है।

शहर की बाकी सड़कों की भी हालत खराब: पीआर-7 को जोड़ने वाले सड़क के हिस्से के अलावा बाकी जगहों पर भी सड़कों की हालत खस्ता हो चुकी है। जगह-जगह सड़कों में गहरे गड्‌ढे पड़े हुए हैं जिन पर से गुजरना जोखिम भरा साबित हो रहा है। शहर में शायद ही कोई सड़क ठीक हालत में हो जिस पर आराम से चला जा सके। बलटाना सहित जीरकपुर की कई कॉलोनियों में सड़कें काफी टूट चुकी हैं।

गहरे गड्‌ढों की वजह से हादसे होने का भी डर बना रहता है। गड्ढों में गाड़ी उछलती है। अक्सर दोपहिया सवार तो गिर कर चोटिल भी हो जाते हैं। लोगों का कहना है कि समय रहते सड़कें नहीं बनाने की वजह से इनकी यह हालत हो गई है। जीरकपुर में सड़कों को लेकर नगर परिषद पूरी तरह से लापरवाह है।

इसी वजह से यहां सड़कों की खस्ता हालत है। ढकौली, पीरमुछल्ला, नगला रोड, पभात, बलटाना सहित हर जगह सड़कों की हालत खराब है।

सड़कों को बनाने को लेकर जीरकपुर नगर परिषद के अफसर अपने ऑफिसों से निकलकर पब्लिक की परेशानी सुनने और देखने के लिए तैयार नहीं हैं। जबकि दूसरी ओर, पिछले दो साल से जर्जर हो चुकी सड़कों से लोगों की गाड़ियां तो क्षतिग्रस्त हो ही रही हैं।

कई दोपहिया वाहन चालकों को भी चोटें आई हैं। पीआर-7 पर जिस सड़क से वाहनों को गुजरना पड़ता है, उसकी हालत बेहद खराब है। सड़क को बनाने की कोशिश नहीं हो रही है। - राजेश कुमार, स्थानीय निवासी
सड़कों को बनाने का काम चल रहा है। किसी जगह अगर सड़क नहीं बनी है, तो वहां भी सड़क जल्दी बना दी जाएगी। -मुकेश राय, एमई, एमसी जीरकपुर

