विकास में अनदेखी:जीरकपुर का एमसी पार्क बदहाल, पार्क के गेट पर फैला कीचड़, पनप रहे मच्छर

जीरकपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पार्क में एक शेड भी बना हुआ है, जिसकी छत टूट चुकी है
  • धूप या बारिश के समय यह शेड बेकार साबित होता है

नगर परिषद जीरकपुर ने बलटाना में एमसी पार्क बना तो दिया लेकिन लोगों को इसकी सुविधा नहीं मिल पा रही है। इसकी वजह है पार्क की बदहाली। ऐसे में लोग पार्क में जाना नहीं चाहते। पार्क के गेट पर पानी भरा हुआ है जिसकी वजह से लाेगों का पार्क में पहुंचना ही चैलेंज की तरह होता है।

पानी में पैर रखकर पार्क के अंदर जाना पड़ता है। इस पानी में मच्छर भी पनप रहे हैं जो लोगों की परेशानी बढ़ा सकते हैं। यहां आकर लोग अपना स्वास्थ्य सुधारने की जगह बिगाड़ना नहीं चाहते। पार्क के पास पहुंचते ही इसकी टूट-फूट दिखाई देने लगती है। गेट पर लगी कई टाइलें टूट कर गिर चुकी हैं। अंदर का भी यही हाल है। टूटे झूले, निराश होते हैं बच्चे इसके अलावा पार्क में बच्चों के झूलने के लिए लगाए गए झूले भी टूट कर कबाड़ में बदल चुके हैं। जंग खाए टूटे हुए झूलों के पास बच्चे आकर खड़े भी नहीं होते। झूलों की हालत इतनी खराब है कि कोई बच्चा इनकी वजह से जख्मी भी हो सकता है। इन झूलों के साथ खेलना जोखिम भरा साबित हो सकता है। कभी-कभार कुछ बच्चे पार्क में आ भी जाते हैं। पार्क में खेलने की सुविधा न पाकर निराश होते हैं। टूटे पड़े बेंच, पार्क में आने से कतराते हैं बुजुर्ग पार्क में लोगों के बैठने के लिए बेंच भी लगाए गए थे लेकिन इनकी प्रॉपर मेंटिनेंस न होने के चलते ये भी टूट चुके हैं।

ऐसे में यहां सैर के लिए आने वाले लोगों को बैठने की सुविधा भी नहीं मिलती। इसी परेशानी को देखते हुए यहां बुजुर्ग लोग सैर के लिए नहीं आना चाहते। टूटी लाइटें, शाम के समय नहीं आते लोग- पार्क में हाईमास्ट लाइट का पोल लगा हुआ है लेकिन इस पर लगी लाइटें टूट चुकी हैं। शाम के समय पार्क में रोशनी की व्यवस्था नहीं होने के चलते जो थोड़े-बहुत लोग यहां आते हैं, वे भी जल्दी चले जाते हैं। शाम होते ही पार्क में अंधेरा पसर जाता है। धूप और बारिश से बचने की सुविधा नहीं एमसी पार्क में एक शेड भी बना हुआ है, जिसकी छत टूट चुकी है। धूप या बारिश के समय यह शेड बेकार साबित होता है। इसकी मेंटिनेंस नहीं की जा रही। ऐसे में लोग इसके नीचे नहीं बैठ सकते। क्या कहते हैं लोग- एमसी पार्क में जसप्रीत सिंह अपने बच्चों को झूला झुलाने के लिए लाए थे। उन्होंने कहा कि पार्क में बहुत कम लोग आते हैं। एमसी को पार्क की मेंटीनेंस पर ध्यान देना चाहिए। लोगों की सहूलियत के लिए बनाया गया पार्क बेकार पड़ा है। उनके साथ आए बच्चों ने कहा कि वे झूलने के लिए आए थे लेकिन यहां तो झूले टूटे पड़े हैं। खेलने के लिए यहां और कोई चीज भी नहीं है।

बलटाना के पार्को की मेंटिनेंस की जा रही है। एमसी पार्क की भी मेंटिनेंस जल्द की जाएगी। - संदीप तिवारी, एओ

