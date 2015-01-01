पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:एमएस एन्क्लेव में सड़क की जगह से हटाया कब्जा

जीरकपुर2 घंटे पहले
जीरकपुर के एमएस एन्क्लेव के रेजिडेंट्स के विरोध करने के बाद यहां सड़क की जगह से कब्जा हटाया गया। एमएस एन्क्लेव में एक प्लॉट में 6 से ज्यादा फ्लैट बनाने के बाद कुछ जगह सड़क की भी कवर कर ली गई थी। लोगों ने आरोप लगाया था कि नगर परिषद कार्रवाई नहीं कर रही है।

इसलिए यहां लोग न सिर्फ मनमाने तरीके से निर्माण कर रहे हैं बल्कि एमसी की सड़क पर भी कब्जा कर रहे हैं। अब सड़क की जगह किया गया कब्जा हटाने से लोगों को खुशी है। लोगों ने कहा कि यहां बड़े प्लाॅट्स से छोटे मकान नहीं बनाए जाने चाहिए। यहां के पूर्व पार्षद देविंदर सिंह बराड़ ने आरोप लगाया कि एमएस एन्क्लेव में 350 गज के प्लॉट हैं।

