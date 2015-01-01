पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई की मांग:सिग्मा सिटी के म्यूनिसिपल पार्क में पेड़ काटने वालों पर नहीं की कार्रवाई

जीरकपुर2 घंटे पहले
पेड़ काटने के बाद यहां पार्क की चारदिवारी भी पूरी तरह से तोड़ी, कब्जा करने की कोशिश
  • पूर्व पार्षद ने अधिकारियों से कहा- कार्रवाई क्यों नहीं करते, पब्लिक प्रॉपर्टी पर कब्जा करने की हो रही कोशिश

जीरकपुर एमसी के अधिकारियों को 27 नवंबर से शिकायत दी जा रही है कि यहां सिग्मा सिटी पार्क के पेड़ काटने वालों पर कार्रवाई करें। एमसी के अधिकारियों ने कार्रवाई नहीं की तो पेड़ काटने वालों के हौंसले बढ़ गए। अब पार्क की पूरी दीवार ही तोड़ी दी है। यहां के पूर्व पार्षद और कई रेजिडेंट्स ने इसका विरोध किया। इसके बाद भी कार्रवाई नहीं हुई।

अब पार्क की सारी चारदिवारी तोड़ दी गई है। यहां कब्जा करने की नीयत से ही यह सब काम हो रहा है। तेजी का कहना है कि एमसी की लापरवाही से कुछ लोग अपने हित के लिए पूरी कॉलोनी के लोगों को पार्क की सुविधा से वंचित कर रहे हैं।

क्या कहा लोगों ने

लोगों ने कहा कि यहां जीरकपुर में सिग्मा सिटी के अंदर पार्क में लगे 5 पेड़ों को बेरहमी से काटा गया, तब भी अफसरों ने कार्रवाई नहीं की। करीब 10 साल से इनको यहां विकसित किया गया था। इसके बावजूद इनको काटने में जरा भी देरी नहीं की गई। लोगों ने नगर परिषद के ईओ संदीप तिवारी और एमई मुकेश राय से बात की।

हैरानी की बात ये है कि इन अधिकारियों ने एक बार भी मौके पर जाकर यह देखने तक की कोशिश नहीं की कि नगर परिषद के पार्कों के पेड़ क्यों और किस आधार पर काटे गए। इसकी शिकायत फॉरेस्ट डिपार्टमेंट और डीसी मोहाली को भी दी है।

पहले थोड़ी, अब पूरी दीवार तोड़ी

बीते 26 नवंबर को तेजिंदर सिंह ने एमई मुकेश राय के साथ मीटिंग कर कहा था कि सिग्मा सिटी के पार्क के न सिर्फ पेड़ काटे गए बल्कि वहां दीवार का हिस्सा भी गिराया गया है। इसके बाद भी एमई ने कोई बात नहीं सुनी। पहले पार्क की चारदिवारी का एक हिस्सा गिराया गया, जब अफसरों ने कार्रवाई नहीं की तो पूरी दीवार ही तोड़ दी।

यह सब पार्क की जगह पर कब्जा करने के लिए किया गया। लोगों ने कहा कि पार्क एमसी की प्रॉपर्टी है। इस पर पेड़ काटना या दीवार का हिस्सा गिराना कानून अपराध है और इस पर नगर परिषद को कार्रवाई करनी चाहिए। तेजिंदर ने कहा कि पेड़ काटने अौर दीवार तोड़ने के पीछे का मकसद यहां गाड़ियों की अवैध पार्किंग बनाने की तैयारी है।

सभी पार्कों को पहुंचा चुके लोग नुकसान
इससे पहले लोहगढ़ के एमसी पार्क को भी कुछ शरारती लोग बुरी तरह से नुकसान पहुंचा चुके हैं। यहां भी कई पेड़ों को काटा गया। पार्क में लगे बेंच तक उखाड़ लिए गए। जीरकपुर नगर परिषद के अधिकारियों ने कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की।

अधिकारियों की चुप्पी के पीछे का राज जो भी हो, लेकिन इससे पब्लिक प्रॉपर्टी को जर्बदस्त नुकसान हो रहा है। इसी तरह अधिकारी और जिला प्रशासन चुप रहे तो शहर के अंदर पार्कों को बचाना मुश्किल हो जाएगा।
पार्क पर कब्जा नहीं होने दिया जाएगा। इसकी जांच की जा रही है।- मुकेश राय, एमई, एमसी जीरकपुर

