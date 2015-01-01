पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समस्या:पार्किंग की जगह नहीं, बिल जमा करवाने वाले परेशान

जीरकपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जीरकपुर एमसी ऑफिस के बाहर भी यही हाल है, पार्किंग की जगह है पर गेट के बाहर निकलने की जगह नहीं मिलती

जीरकपुर में पावरकाॅम के ऑफिस के बाहर एक भी गाड़ी खड़ी करने की जगह नहीं है। यहां बिल जमा करने के लिए आने वाले लोगों को चंडीगढ़-अंबाला हाईवे पर रॉन्ग पार्किंग में गाड़ियां खड़ी करनी पड़ती हैं। इससे हाईवे का ट्रैफिक भी प्रभावित रहता है।

जीरकपुर के लोगों ने पावरकाॅम के अधिकारियों से मांग की है कि वह अपना ऑफिस यहां से शिफ्ट करें। यहां एमसी ऑफिस भी इसी कारण शिफ्ट किया गया था कि इस बिल्डिंग के आगे पार्किंग की जगह नहीं है। जीरकपुर में पावरकॉम दफ्तर के आगे वाहनों के पार्किंग की जगह नहीं है। लोग सड़क पर ही अपनी गाड़ियां लगाते हैं।

इससे यहां आने-जाने वालों को चलने के लिए जगह नहीं मिलती है। इससे पहले यहां एमसी ऑफिस था जो बाद में शिफ्ट कर दिया गया था। उस समय भी यहां जाम वाली स्थिति बनी रहती थी। पावरकॉम दफ्तर के आगे रोज लगने वाली गाड़ियों के कारण आम लोगों को इस समस्या के साथ दो-चार होना पड़ रहा है।

तंग सड़क पर लगती हैं गाड़ियां

पावरकॉम दफ्तर के आगे से निकलने वाली यह सड़क सिर्फ 20 से 22 फीट की ही है जिस पर हर समय जाम लगा रहता है, क्योंकि जो भी लोग बिजली का बिल भरने या बिजली संबंधित कोई काम करवाने आते हैं, उनको पार्किंग की जगह न मिलने कारण अपना वाहन सामने सड़क पर ही खड़े करने पड़ते हैं। आधे से ज्यादा सड़क, पार्क किए टू व्हीलर और फोर व्हीलर्स से भर जाती है।

आसपास रहने वाले लोगों के लिए यह बहुत बड़ी समस्या बन गई है क्योंकि यही सड़क जीरकपुर गांव व अन्य कई काॅलोनियों का मुख्य रास्ता है जिनके आने-जाने का एकमात्र यही रास्ता है। साथ ही एक सरकारी एलिमेंट्री स्कूल भी बना हुआ है जिसके चलते बच्चों को भी यहां जाम के कारण काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है।

इसके अलावा पार्किंग की सुविधा न होने के कारण यहां से कई बार व्हीकल्स भी चोरी होने की शिकायतें मिल चुकी हैं। लोगों की मांग है कि पावरकॉम दफ्तर को किसी नई जगह शिफ्ट किया जाए ताकि लोगों को सुविधाएं मिल सकें और पार्किंग की व्यवस्था की जा सके।

ऑफिस के बाहर ट्रैफिक जाम को हटाने के लिए यहां सड़क को बाकी गाड़ियों से खाली कराया जाएगा। -राजिंदर सिंह, चीफ सेनिटरी इस्पेक्टर, एमसी जीरकपुर

एमसी ऑफिस के बाहर भी सड़क पर हो रहा ट्रैफिक जाम...

जीरकपुर नगर परिषद ऑफिस के बाहर सोमवार को ट्रैफिक जाम हो गया। यहां रोजाना यही हाल रहता है। सड़क की एक ओर यहां पुलिस स्टेशन की बिल्डिंग बन रही है। दूसरी तरफ एक्सीडेंटल गाड़ियां रखी गई हैं। सब-तहसील, पुलिस स्टेशन, श्मशान घाट और गौशाला के लिए भी इसी सड़क का इस्तेमाल होता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें