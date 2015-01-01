पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परेशानी:खेलने के लिए शहर में नहीं एक भी स्टेडियम, बच्चे पार्कों को पहुंचा रहे हैं नुकसान

जीरकपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बुजुर्गों ने कहा- सैर करने वालों को हो रही परेशानी

जीरकपुर शहर में एक भी स्टेडियम नहीं है जिसमें बच्चे खेल सकें। ऐसे सैकड़ों स्टूडेंट्स हैं जो गेम्स से जुड़े हुए हैं। बहुत से स्टूडेंट्स गेम्स में कैरियर बनाना चाहते हैं। उनके सामने सबसे बड़ी चुनौती प्रैक्टिस करने को लेकर है। वजह यह है कि यहां जीरकपुर में अभी प्लेग्राउंड नहीं बन पाया है। स्टूडेंट्स को पार्कों का सहारा लेना पड़ रहा है। इससे पार्कों को भी नुकसान होता है।

इन स्टूडेंट्स का कहना है कि वे जानते हैं कि पार्क खेलने की जगह नहीं है। हमारे खेलने से पार्कों को नुक्सान पहुंचता है। सैर करने वाले लोगों को भी इससे परेशानी होती है। किसी को चोट भी लग सकती है, लेकिन वे मजबूरी में पार्कों में खेलते हैं। अगर अलग से स्टेडियम मिल जाए तो पार्क भी सुरक्षित रहेंगे और बच्चों का कैरियर भी संवरेगा।

बलटाना में पुलिस चौकी के पास एमसी ने पार्क डेवलप किया है। इस पार्क के अधिकतर हिस्से में बच्चे खेलते हैं। फुटबॉल और क्रिकेट की प्रैक्टिस भी इसमें करते हैं। पुलिस और एमसी की ओर से यहां खेलने पर पाबंदी लगाई गई है लेकिन बच्चे कहते हैं कि उनके पास दूसरी कोई जगह न होने के कारण वे यहां आते हैं।

अगर अलग से खेलने की जगह मिल जाए तो वे यहां नहीं आएंगे। यही हाल ढकौली में भी है। सिर्फ वार्ड नंबर 13 के बिशनपुरा में एक स्टेडियम बना हुआ है। जीरकपुर के लोहगढ़ में भी बच्चों के लिए खेलने की जगह है। बाकी शहर में स्टेडियम और प्लेग्राउंड्स की कमी है।

यहां बच्चों के खेलने के लिए कोई जगह नहीं है। पार्क में खलते हैं तो वह भी गलत है। पार्क इस काम के लिए नहीं बने हैं। बच्चों को रोकने पर वे नहीं मानते हैं, क्योंकि उनके पास कोई और विकल्प नहीं है। यहां एक स्टेडियम होना चाहिए। - रविंदर सिंह, स्थानीय निवासी

मैं जिस पार्क में जाता हूं, वहां कई बच्चे क्रिकेट, फुटबाल और अन्य गेम्स खेलते हैं। इसके चलते पार्क में सैर कर रहे किसी व्यक्ति को चोट भी लग सकती है। सीनियर सिटीजंस भी पार्क में होते हैं। किसी को क्रिकेट बॉल लगने का डर रहता है। बच्चों के लिए अलग से स्टेडियम होना चाहिए। -संजीव शर्मा, स्थानीय निवासी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें