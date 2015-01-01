पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परेशानी:अब बारिश के समय ढकोली-किशनपुरा रोड पर बढ़ेगी दिक्कत

जीरकपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ढकोली-किशनपुरा रोड की हालत खराब हो गई है, यह रोड कई जगहों से टूटकर खराब हो चुकी है। बारिश के दिनों में यहां तालाब बन जाता है कई लोग गिरकर जख्मी भी हुए हैं।ढकोली, गुरजीवन विहार, राधा स्वामी एन्क्लेव के लोगों ने इस खराब सड़क को बनाने के लिए 2 बार नगर परिषद के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन भी किया। पर जीरकपुर एमसी के अधिकारियों ने लोगों को आश्वासन देकर चुप करा दिया।

अब लोग फिर से एमसी के खिलाफ सड़क पर उतरने को तैयार है। यहां ढकोली के कृष्ण कुमार, दिनेश भारद्वाज, गुरमीत सिंह, रामकुमार व अन्य लोगों ने प्रशासन पर आरोप लगाया कि तीन महीने तक इस सड़क पर पानी जमा रहा, लेकिन किसी ने ध्यान नहीं दिया।

अब बारिश रूकी तो सड़क बननी चाहिए। कई बार नगर परिषद जीरकपुर को शिकायत दी पर यह सड़क नहीं बन रही है। इस रोड की यह हालत दो साल से बेहद खराब पड़ी है। जीरकपुर नगर परिषद के पास इसको रिपेयर करने, ड्रेनेज सिस्टम तैयार करने के लिए फंड की भी कोई कमी नहीं है। इसके बाद भी इसकी हालत ऐसी की यहां रोजाना लाेग गिर रहे हैं।

जीरकपुर नगर परिषद पंजाब की तमाम नगर परिषदों में सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाली निकाय है। यहां बिल्डर्स के प्रोजेक्ट पास करने में ही सरकार को अच्छा रेवेन्यू मिलता है। हर साल 70 करोड़ करीब रेवेन्यू हासिल करने वाली नगर परिषद की सड़कें पब्लिक की जान लेने पर तुली है। लोगों ने आरोप लगाया कि यहां एमसी के अधिकारी भी इस सड़क से गुजरते है।

सब कुछ नजर आने के बाद भी यहां काम नहीं हो रहा है। यहां इस सड़क को बनाने के लिए हम दो साल से एमसी ऑफिस के चक्कर काट रहे है। बारिश दिनों में यहां हर दिन लोग इस सड़क पर गिरते रहे। अब बारिश रूकी तो यहां सड़क बननी चाहिए। अब मौसम साफ है।

एमसी को इस सड़क को बनाने का काम जल्दी करना चाहिए। पहले एमसी के अधिकारियों ने बहाना लगाया कि बारिश में सड़क नहीं बना सकते हैं। अब मौसम साफ है तो भी काम नहीं हो रहा है।

शहर की डेवलपमेंट पर नहीं दिया जा रहा ध्यान...

जीरकपुर एमसी के पास फंड की कमी नहीं है। इसके बाद भी डेवलपमेंट की ओर ध्यान नहीं है। लोगों से टैक्स वसूल कर अमीर बनी यहां की नगर परिषद को शहर की सभी सड़कों को बनाना चाहिए। जो लोग इस सड़क से गुजरते है। उनकी हालत क्या हो रही है। एमसी के अधिकारियों को यह सोचना चाहिए। गाड़ियां खराब होती है। बीमार को इस सड़क से गाड़ी में नहीं ले जा सकते है।

इतने गड्ढ़े पड़े हैं कि अब कार्पेटिंग कहीं भी नर नहीं आ रही है। जीरकपुर में पब्लिक के हित में प्रशासन काम नहीं कर रहा है। इस मामले में एमई मुकेश राय का कहना है कि सड़क बनाने का काम किया जाएगा। शहर में सभी सड़कों को बनाने का काम किया जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें