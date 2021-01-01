पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:कनेक्शन के लिए रात को सड़कें तोड़ रहे लोग, बलटाना, हरमिलाप नगर सहित कई जगह तोड़ी

जीरकपुर5 घंटे पहले
कनेक्शन जोड़ने के बाद सड़क पर गड्ढा बनाकर छोड़ दिया जाता है।
  • एमसी व पीडब्ल्यूडी विभाग को ऐसे लोगों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करनी चाहिए

जीरकपुर में कई जगह सीवरेज और पानी का कनेक्शन जोड़ने के लिए सड़कों को तोड़ रहे हैं। कुछ जगहों पर तो लोगों ने नई बनी सड़कों को ही तोड़ दिया है। कनेक्शन जोड़ने वाले यह काम रात के समय कर रहे हैं। यहां बलटाना, हरमिलाप नगर, सैनी विहार सहित कई जगह इस तरह से लोगों ने सड़कें जगह-जगह से तोड़ दी हैं।

कनेक्शन जोड़ने के बाद सड़क पर गड्ढा बनाकर छोड़ दिया जाता है। इससे इन रास्तों पर आने-जाने वाले लोगों को दिक्कत होती है। बलटाना मार्केट में भी कुछ जगहों पर सीवरेज और पानी का कनेक्शन जोड़ने वालों से सड़क काे खोदकर छोड़ा हुआ है।

कई जगह इस वजह से गहरे गड्ढे बने हुए हैं। यही हाल चंडीगढ़ बैरियर से जीरकपुर की ओर आने वाली रोड पर भी है। यहां दो साल बाद हाईवे की सर्विस लेन की कार्पेटिंग की गई थी। लेकिन एक महीने बाद ही लोगों ने इसे तोड़ना शुरू कर दिया है।

कनेक्शन जोड़ने के लिए सड़कें तोड़े जाने से लोगों में रोष है। लोगों का कहना है कि एमसी और पीडब्ल्यूडी विभाग को इन लोगों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करनी चाहिए।

