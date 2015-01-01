पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अस्वच्छता:ढकौली-पंचकूला बैरियर पर डंपिंग ग्राउंड बनाने का लोगों में डर

जीरकपुर2 घंटे पहले
जीरकपुर के ढकौली में पंचकूला बैरियर के पास कई दिनों से कचरे का ढेर लगा हुआ है। यहां इसे हटाने की बजाए और कचरा डाला जा रहा है। रोजाना कई टन कचरा फेंका जा रहा है जिसकी वजह से अब आलम यह है कि यहां कचरे के ढेर लग गए हैं, जिनसे आने वाली बदबू के चलते रिहायशी एरिया के लोग परेशान हैं।

कचरे के ढेर में स्ट्रे कैटल और स्ट्रे डॉग्स मुंह मारते रहते हैं जिससे कचरा सड़कों पर पहुंच गया है। लोगों का आरोप है कि जीरकपुर एमसी की लापरवाही से यहां पंचकूला एरिया से भी लोग कचरा फेंक रहे हैं। यह एरिया पंचकूला के कुंडी गांव के साथ लगता है।

पंचकूला प्रशासन भी इस पर ध्यान नहीं दे रहा है। लोगों को डर है कि कहीं यहां टेंपरेरी डंपिंग ग्राउंड न बन जाए। ढकौली के लोगांे ने इसका विरोध किया और यहां जल्दी सफाई करने की मांग की है। इस कचरे के कारण सड़कों पर ट्रैफिक के बीच घूमते स्ट्रे कैटल जानलेवा हादसों को बुलावा दे रहे हैं। यहां जीरकपुर और पंचकूला दोनों ही शहरों का कचरा फेंका जा रहा है।

कारोबारी विक्रम ने बताया कि रोजाना यहां कचरा फेंका जाता है लेकिन दोनों ओर की अथाॅरिटी इस पर ध्यान नहीं दे रही है। ढकौली के रहने वाले सतीश ने कहा कि जीरकपुर के मैरिज पैलेसेज में बढ़ रहे प्रदूषण को देखते हुए नगर परिषद को इनके लिए नियम सख्त करने की जरूरत है।

मैरिज पैलेसेज में लगने वाली कैटरिंग चलाने वालों पर भी सख्ती की जरूरत है। इस बारे में शहर के कई लोगों ने बार-बार शिकायत की है। जीरकपुर में 40 से ज्यादा मैरिज पैलेस हैं। इनमें से आए दिन शादी वगैरह का कार्यक्रम या पार्टियां होती रहती हैं। इस दौरान निकलने वाला कचरा शहर में इधर-उधर फेंक दिया जाता है।

