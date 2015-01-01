पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नहीं हो रहीं सुनवाई:तीन बार एमसी के खिलाफ रोष जता चुके लोग, फिर भी नहीं सुन रहे अफसर

जीरकपुर5 घंटे पहले
जीरकपुर एमसी के पास फंड की कोई कमी नहीं है। इसके बाद भी शहर की कई सड़कों की हालत बेहद खराब है। यहां ढकौली-किशनपुरा रोड की खराब हालत को लेकर लोग तीन बार एमसी के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन तक कर चुके हैं, पर जीरकपुर एमसी के अधिकारियों की कुंभकर्णी नींद नहीं खुल रही है। यहां ढकौली-किशनपुरा रोड काफी खस्ताहाल हो चुकी है। यह रोड जगह-जगह से टूटी पड़ी है।

दो दिन पहले हुई बारिश ने यहां के हालात बिगाड़ दिए हैं। सड़क पर बारिश का पानी इकट्‌ठा हो गया है, जिसकी वजह से लोग गिरकर जख्मी भी हुए हैं। इस रास्ते से गुजरने वाले आसपास की कॉलोनियों के लोगों ने खस्ताहाल रोड को बनाने के लिए कई बार नगर परिषद से मांग की है। यहां तक कि रोड की हालत न सुधारने पर नगर परिषद के खिलाफ धरने दिए और रोष प्रदर्शन भी किया।

लेकिन इसका कोई नतीजा नहीं निकला। हर बार नगर परिषद के अधिकारियों ने लोगों को सड़क बनवाने का आश्वासन देकर चुप करा दिया। लोगों का कहना है कि वे कई बार नगर परिषद के अफसरों को व्यक्तिगत तौर पर जाकर मिले और यहां खस्ताहाल सड़क को ठीक करवाने के लिए कहा लेकिन सड़क नहीं बनवाई गई। कई साल से इस सड़क की हालत खराब है। लोगों में नगर परिषद को लेकर इतना रोष है कि वे फिर से नगर परिषद के खिलाफ सड़क पर उतरने की तैयारी कर रहे हैं।

ढकौली के लोगों ने प्रशासन पर आरोप लगाया कि इस रोड पर महीनाें तक पानी भरा रहता है लेकिन नगर परिषद इस ओर ध्यान नहीं देती। इस बारिश ने रोड की हालत और खराब कर दी है। नगर परिषद की अनदेखी के चलते दो साल से भी ज्यादा समय से यह सड़क टूटी पड़ी है और लोग परेशानी झेल रहे हैं।

जीरकपुर नगर परिषद के पास इसको मरम्मत करने, ड्रेनेज सिस्टम तैयार करने के लिए फंड की भी कोई कमी नहीं है। इसके बावजूद रोड की हालत ऐसी है कि यहां हर रोज लाेग गिरकर चोट खा रहे हैं। जीरकपुर नगर परिषद पंजाब की सभी नगर परिषदाें में सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करती है।

यहां बिल्डर्स के प्रोजेक्ट पास करने में ही सरकार को अच्छा खासा रेवेन्यू मिल जाता है। लेकिन यहां की सड़कों को ठीक नहीं करवाया जा रहा है। ढकौली, पीरमुछल्ला, नगला रोड सहित हर जगह सड़कों की हालत खराब है।

