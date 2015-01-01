पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बढ़ता कोरोना:बिना मास्क सड़कों पर निकल रहे लोग, ऐसे संक्रमण का खतरा

जीरकपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लोग बिना मास्क पहने सड़कों पर निकल रहे हैं, सोमवार को 16 नए मामले सामने आए, अगर लोग ऐसे ही बिना मास्क घूमते रहे तो संक्रमण बढ़ सकता है।
  • कुछ लोग कानों में मास्क टांग लेते हैं, लेकिन उसे नाक और मुंह पर नहीं लगाते

कोरोना संक्रमण फिर तेजी से फैलने लगा है। जीरकपुर में भी कोरोना के मामले बढ़ रहे हैं, लेकिन बहुत से लोग अब भी लापरवाही बरत रहे हैं। कई लोग तो बेहद लापरवाह हैं। लोग बिना मास्क पहने झुंड बनाकर घूमते रहते हैं। दोपहिया वाहन पर भी एक से ज्यादा लोग बिना मास्क देखे जा सकते हैं। घर से बाहर बिना मास्क निकलने वाले लोग सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का भी कोई ध्यान नहीं रख रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें