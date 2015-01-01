पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदूषण का कहर:ढकौली में कई अपार्टमेंट्स के लोगों ने कहा-नालों की वजह से यहां बढ़ रहा है प्रदूषण

जीरकपुर3 घंटे पहले
लोगों ने कहा- नाले के ऊपर फाइबर शीट लगाने का काम भी होना चाहिए।

जीरकपुर| जीरकपुर शहर के बीचोबीच बह रहे नालों की चैनेलाइजेशन का काम नहीं हो रहा है। इस वजह से नालों के आसपास लगातार प्रदूषण बढ़ रहा है। जीरकपुर एमसी ने इन दिनों ढकौली के गुरु गोबिंद सिंह नगर और हर्मिटेज पार्क अपार्टमेंट के बीच बह रहे सिंहनाला चौ पर एक जगह रिटेनिंग वॉल बनाने का काम शुरू किया है।

गुरु गोबिंद सिंह नगर की ओर से रिटेनिंग वॉल बनाई जा रही है, जबकि नाले के दूसरी ओर हर्मिटेज पार्क की ओर यह वॉल नहीं बनाई जा रही है। नाले के पानी के बहाव के साथ यहां जमीन की कटाई होने का खतरा बना हुआ है। यहां हर्मिटेज पार्क के रेजिडेंट्स ने जीरकपुर एमसी को नाले की चैनेलाइजेशन, सफाई और दोनों तरफ रिटेनिंग वॉल बनाने के लिए लिखा है।लोगों ने कहा कि न सिर्फ रिटेनिंग वॉल बने बल्कि इस नाले के ऊपर फाइबर शीट लगाने का काम भी होना चाहिए।

पंचकूला से आ रहा नाले में प्रदूषित और केमिकल युक्त पानी

यहां के रेजिडेंट्स अनिल सिक्का, राजन भसीन और संजीव कुमार सहित यहां के कई लोगों ने कहा कि यहां नाले में पंचकूला की ओर से कई तरह से गंदगी आ रही है।

मीट मार्केट का कचरा आ रहा नाले में
पंचकूला में इसी नाले के पास स्लाटर हाउस और मीट मार्केट है। मीट मार्केट का कचरा इस नाले में फेंका जाता है। इससे यहां दुर्गंध आती रहती है। इसकी शिकायत रेजिडेंट्स ने प्रदूषण कंट्रोल बोर्ड पंजाब और नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल को भी दी है।
यहां नाले की दीवार टूट गई थी। उसका काम किया जा रहा है। सफाई का काम ड्रेनेज विभाग को करना है। -मुकेश राय, एमई, एमसी जीरकपुर

