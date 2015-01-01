पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आवश्यकता:जीरकपुर के लोग इस समय हेल्थ सर्विसेज के मामले में दूसरे शहरों पर निर्भर, यहां 100 बेडेड के हॉस्पिटल की जरूरत

जीरकपुर3 घंटे पहले
स्वास्थ्य विभाग इस मामले में पब्लिक की सुविधा के अनुसार जीरकपुर को पर्याप्त इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर नहीं दे पाया, इससे लोगों को होती है परेशानी।
  • चंडीगढ़ के हाॅस्पिटल्स में रेफर किए जाते हैं गंभीर बीमारी और बड़े एक्सीडेंट के केस, नहीं मिल रही पर्याप्त हेल्थ सर्विसेज

जीरकपुर शहर की पब्लिक को इस समय हेल्थ सर्विसेज के मामले में दूसरे शहरों पर डिपेंड रहना पड़ रहा है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग इस मामले में पब्लिक की सुविधा के अनुसार जीरकपुर को पर्याप्त इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर नहीं दे पाया है। ढकोली की सीएचसी (कम्युनिटी हेल्थ सेंटर) में भले ही 24 घंटे की इमरजेंसी सर्विसेज शुरू कर दी गई हैं, लेकिन यहां स्पेशलिस्ट डॉक्टर्स का अभाव है।

गायनी वार्ड को छोड़कर बाकी ओपीडी में अब भी वही केस लिए जाते हैं जो साधारण हों। बड़े एक्सीडेंट के सभी मामले जीएमसीएच सेक्टर 32 चंडीगढ़ को रेफर किए जाते हैं या लोगों को किसी प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल में ज्यादा फीस चुकाकर इलाज करवाना पड़ रहा है।

जीरकपुर के पटियाला रोड पर गांव दयालपुरा में आयुष हॉस्पिटल तो बन रहा है लेकिन लोगों को 100 बेड के हॉस्पिटल की जरूरत है जिसमें तमाम तरह के इलाज करने की क्षमता हो और ट्रॉमा समेत अन्य फेसिलिटीज भी हों।

पिछले कई साल से शहर के रेजिडेंट्स लगातार यह मांग कर रहे हैं कि यहां बड़ा हॉस्पिटल हो ताकि लोगों को दूसरे शहरों पर निर्भर न रहना पड़े। शहर के अंदर हेल्थ सर्विसेज के लिए जो डिस्पेंसरीज बनी हैं, उनकी भी हालत खस्ता है। ये डिस्पेंसरीज कामचलाऊ बिल्डिंग्स में चल रही हैं।

लोगों की मांग है कि नेशनल हाईवे के नजदीक ऐसी जगह 100 बेड का हॉस्पिटल बनना चाहिए, जिसमें 24 घंटे इमरजेंसी सर्विसेज के साथ-साथ सभी तरह की ओपीडी भी हो, क्योंकि जीरकपुर ट्राईसिटी का एक ऐसा शहर है, जिसमें लगातार आबादी बढ़ रही है और हेल्थ सर्विसेज के मामले में सबसे ज्यादा पिछड़ा हुआ है।

जीरकपुर में अब हेल्थ सर्विसेज का ढर्रा बदलना चाहिए। शहर का दायरा बढ़ता जा रहा। आबादी भी तेजी से बढ़ रही है। लेकिन हेल्थ सर्विसेज के नाम पर कुछ खास नहीं है। डिस्पेंसरीज के भरोसे लोगों को अच्छी हेल्थ सर्विसेज दे पाना संभव नहीं है। सरकार को यहां बड़ा हॉस्पिटल बनाना चाहिए ताकि लोगों को शहर में ही अच्छा और सस्ता इलाज आसानी से मिल सके। दूसरे शहरों में जाकर इलाज करवाना महंगा साबित होता है। संजय रावत

जीरकपुर में अच्छी हेल्थ सर्विसेज के नाम पर कुछ नहीं है। मामूली बीमारियों का इलाज करवाने के लिए भी प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल्स में जाकर भारी-भरकाम फीस चुकानी पड़ रही है। डिस्पेंसरीज में सुविधाओं का अभाव तो है ही, भीड़ भी इतनी ज्यादा रहती है कि लोग अपनी बारी का इंतजार करते ही परेशान हो जाते हैं। यही हालत दूसरे शहरों में भी होती है। पंचकूला के सेक्टर 6 के हॉस्पिटल में जाओ तो वहां भी मरीजों की लाइनें लगी मिलती हैं। इनमें जीरकपुर एरिया के लोग भी काफी संख्या में होते हैं। }अतुल बहल

^शहर में हर वर्ग के लोग रहते हैं। काफी संख्या में ऐसे परिवार भी हैं, जिनकी आर्थिक स्थिति बहुत अच्छी नहीं है। ये लोग महंगे हॉस्पिटल्स में इलाज नहीं करवा सकते, पूरी तरह सरकारी हॉस्पिटल्स पर निर्भर रहते हैं। इनकी सुविधाओं को ध्यान में रखते हुए सस्ती हेल्थ सर्विसेज मुहैया करवानी चाहिए। वैसे भी शहर में जो डिस्पेंसरीज चल रही हैं वे आज की जरूरतों के हिसाब से पब्लिक को अच्छी हेल्थ सर्विसेज नहीं दे पा रही हैं।शालिनी बहल

जीरकपुर में आज के हालात को देखते हुए कम से कम 100 बेड का बड़ा हाॅस्पिटल होना चाहिए। हेल्थ सर्विसेज भी पब्लिक की मूलभूत जरूरतों का हिस्सा है। घर के पास और सस्ता इलाज न मिले तो यह बड़ी दिक्कत वाली बात है। शहर में हर वर्ग और उम्र के लोग रहते हैं।

हेल्थ सर्विसेज तो हर किसी की जरूरत है। जीरकपुर में डिस्पेंसरियों के सहारे इतनी बड़ी आबादी को हेल्थ सर्विस दे पाना संभव नहीं है। आए दिन डिस्पेंसरीज में भी मरीजों की भीड़ बढ़ रही है। लोगों को अब अच्छी ऑप्शन मिलनी चाहिए। राजन चौहान

जीरकपुर में पर्याप्त स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं होनी चाहिए। यहां हर फील्ड में डेवलपमेंट तेजी से हुई है। शहर में जगह-जगह हाईराइज बिल्डिंग्स बन चुकी हैं। आबादी भी बहुत तेजी से बढ़ रही है। ऐसे में डिस्पेंसरीज पर बड़ी आबादी को हेल्थ सर्विसेज मुहैया करवाने के लिए दबाव बढ़ गया है।

लेकिन डिस्पेंसरीज में उतनी सुविधाएं नहीं हैं, जितनी आज के दौर में होनी चाहिए। शहर में अक्सर बड़े एक्सीडेंट होते रहते हैं। गंभीर रूप से जख्मी लोगों को तुरंत इलाज की जरूरत होती है। संजना भाटिया

जीरकपुर में बड़ा हॉस्पिटल बनाए जाने की सख्त जरूरत है। आज के हालात को देखते हुए यहां की पब्लिक का काम डिस्पेंसरीज के भरोसे चलने वाला नहीं है। पब्लिक महंगाई से पहले ही पहले ही परेशान है। ऐसे में महंगे प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल्स में इलाज करवाना लोगों के लिए बहुत मुश्किल है।

आम पब्लिक के पास सरकारी हॉस्पिटल्स के अलावा और कोई विकल्प नहीं होता। आम पब्लिक प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल्स में जाने से बचना चाहती है। जितेंद्र गिरी

