समस्या:एमएस एन्क्लेव में लावारिस पशुओं से लोग परेशान

जीरकपुर2 घंटे पहले
जीरकपुर में इस तरह से घूम रहे हैं लावारिस पशु, बच्चे घर से बाहर निकलने में डरते हैं।

जीरकपुर के एमएस एन्क्लेव में लावारिस पशुओं से लोग परेशान हैं। यहां ये कभी भी लोगों को टक्कर मार देते हैं। बच्चे भी घर से बाहर निकलने में डरते हैं। आरोप है कि पंचकूला से भी लोग यहां स्ट्रे कैटल छोड़ रहे हैं। उनके खिलाफ भी कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हो रही है। यहां खाली जगहों पर दिनभर स्ट्रे कैटल इकट्‌ठे रहते हैं। लोगों के घरों के बाहर लगे प्लांट्स को भी चट कर जाते हैं।

इसके अलावा घरों के सामने गोबर ही गोबर फैला रहता है। सड़कों पर, गलियों में और घरों के आसपास भी स्ट्रे कैटल के झुंड घूमते रहते हैं। लोगों का कहना है कि यहां स्ट्रे कैटल ने उनकी नाक में दम कर रखा है। लोगों का गलियों से निकलना मुश्किल हो गया है। जहां देखो स्ट्रे कैटल के झुंड घूमते मिल जाते हैं।

एरिया के लोग कई साल से इस समस्या से जूझ रहे हैं लेकिन नगर परिषद जीरकपुर इसका कोई हल नहीं निकाल पाई है। दिन में सड़कों पर घूमने वाले ये स्ट्रे कैटल रात होने पर सड़कों पर ही बैठ जाते हैं। कम रोशनी वाली गलियों में सड़क पर बैठा स्ट्रे कैटल का झुंड आसानी से दिखाई नहीं देता और इसी वजह से अक्सर लोग इनसे टकरा भी जाते हैं।

इनमें कुछ लोगों के पालतू पशु भी शामिल होते हैं जिनको सुबह-शाम दूध निकालने के बाद चरने और घूमने के लिए खुला छोड़ दिया जाता है। अक्सर इन स्ट्रे कैटल की वजह से हादसे होते रहते हैं। इसके बावजूद स्ट्रे कैटल को शहर की सड़कों से नहीं हटाया जा सका है।

यही हाल शहर में अन्य सड़कों पर भी है। स्ट्रे कैटल की वजह से सड़कों पर ट्रैफिक रुक जाता है। लोग अपनी जान जोखिम में डालकर रास्ता पार कर पाते हैं। ऐसे में एक्सीडेंट भी होते हैं। लाेगों का कहना है कि नगर परिषद को स्ट्रे कैटल की समस्या काे हल करना चाहिए।

