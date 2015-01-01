पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नियमों की अनदेखी:बिना मास्क घूमने वाले लोग संक्रमण को और बढ़ाने पर तुले

जीरकपुर2 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोेटे

सरकार की ओर से लगातार लाेगों को मास्क पहनने के लिए कहा जा रहा है। लेकिन लोग मनमर्जी कर रहे हैं। इसके नतीजे भी दिख रहे हैं। अब रोज कोरोना कई मरीज मिल रहे हैं। इसीलिए मास्क न पहनने वाले लोगों पर जुर्माना करने की कार्रवाई भी तेजी से की जा रही है। शहर की प्रमुख मार्केट्स व सार्वजनिक जगहों पर ज्यादातर लोग मास्क नहीं पहन रहे हैं जिस वजह से संक्रमण फैलने का खतरा भी बढ़ रहा है।

भीड़ में भी मास्क नहीं पहन रहे लोग: लोग मास्क पहनने को लेकर लापरवाही बरत रहे हैं। जहां पर सख्ती होती है, वहां पर मास्क कुछ देर के लिए पहन लेते हैं। इसके बाद या तो मास्क उतार देते हैं या फिर मुंह पर लटका लेते हैं। ऐसे लोगों को समझाने पर भी फायदा नहीं होने पर अब पुलिस फिर से चालान करने लगी है।

मास्क न पहनने पर चालान कटेगा

कोरोना संक्रमण अब फिर तेजी से फैलने लगा है। लेकिन बहुत से लोग अब भी बचाव को लेकर गंभीर नजर नहीं आ रहे हैं।

