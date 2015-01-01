पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पुलिस की कार्रवाई:जीरकपुर-पटियाला रोड पर पुलिस ने 34 चालान काटे

जीरकपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ट्रैफिक पुलिस जोन-3 और जोन-5 ने जीरकपुर-पटियाला रोड पर मिलकर नाका लगाया। इस दौरान पुलिस ने दो घंटे में ओवरस्पीड के 34 चालान काटे। इसके अलावा ब्लैक फिल्म के दो चालान भी काटे गए। इस बारे में जोन-5 ट्रैफिक पुलिस इंचार्ज एएसआई बलविंदर सिंह ने बताया कि एसएसपी मोहाली के निर्देशों के अनुसार जीरकपुर-पटियाला रोड पर गांव छत के पास ओवरस्पीड का नाका लगाया गया था।

यह नाका करीब दो घंटे चला। नाके पर उनके साथ जोन-3 के इंचार्ज एएसआई श्याम सिंह के अलावा अन्य पुलिसकर्मी भी थे। उन्होंने कहा कि जीरकपुर-पटियाला रोड पर तेज रफ्तार में चलने वाले वाहनों के कारण एक्सीडेंट हो रहे हैं। इसी को देखते हुए यह नाका लगाया गया था। पुलिस की ओर से लोगों से यातायात के नियमों का पालन करने की अपील की गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें