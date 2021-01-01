पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पानी की समस्या:दशमेश एन्क्लेव में गंदे पानी की सप्लाई से आहत पब्लिक, कहा-पानी खरीदकर पीने को मजबूर

जीरकपुर2 घंटे पहले
समस्या का समाधान जल्द किया जाए
समस्या का समाधान जल्द किया जाए
  • शुक्रवार को भी नहीं सुधरे हालात, एमसी नहीं कर पा रही समाधान

जीरकपुर के दशमेश एन्क्लेव में शुक्रवार को भी गंदे पानी की सप्लाई हुई। यहां के लोग पिछले एक महीने से घरों में गंदे पानी की सप्लाई के चलते परेशान हैं। लोगों का कहना है कि वे पिछले कई दिनों से नगर परिषद के चक्कर काट रहे हैं लेकिन कोई उनकी सुध नहीं ले रहा है। सीवरेज की गंदगी मिला हुआ पानी घरों में पहुंच रहा है। यह पानी इतना गंदा है कि इसे कपड़े धोने के लिए भी इस्तेमाल नहीं किया जा सकता।

लोगों का कहना है कि उन्होंने इस उम्मीद से घर खरीदा था कि जीरकपुर में मूलभूत सुविधाएं आसानी से उपलब्ध हो रही हैं। लेकिन बाद में सामने आया कि यहां पीने के पानी तक के लिए परेशानी झेलनी पड़ती है। साफ पानी के लिए महीनों तक तरसना पड़ता है। गंदे पानी का इस्तेमाल कर लोग बीमार पड़ सकते हैं। नगर परिषद यहां गंदे पानी की समस्या का पक्का समाधान करे।

लोगों ने बताया कि पिछले साल भी उनको दो महीने तक गंदे पानी की सप्लाई की वजह से परेशानी उठानी पड़ी थी। अगर पहले ही पाइप लाइन में आ रही दिक्कत काे दूर कर दिया जाता तो बार-बार गंदा पानी सप्लाई नहीं होता।

पीने के लिए बाजार से बोतलबंद पानी या टैंकर खरीदकर गुजारा करना पड़ रहा है। लोगों का कहना है कि इस बारे में वे नगर परिषद अधिकारियों को लिखित शिकायत भी दे चुके हैं। लोगों का कहना है कि नगर परिषद को यहां गंदे पानी की सप्लाई की समस्या को हल करना चाहिए।

यहां इस उम्मीद से घर खरीदा था कि जीरकपुर में मूलभूत सुविधाएं आसानी से उपलब्ध हो रही हैं। लेकिन बाद में सामने आया कि यहां पीने के पानी तक के लिए लोगों को परेशानी झेलनी पड़ती है। साफ पानी के लिए महीनों तक तरसना पड़ता है। गंदे पानी का इस्तेमाल कर लोग बीमार पड़ सकते हैं। इसलिए नगर परिषद को इस समस्या का स्थाई समाधान करना चाहिए। -चरनजीत कौर, स्थानीय निवासी

^सोसायटी के लोग पिछले एक महीने से पीने वाले पानी को लेकर परेशान हैं। नगर परिषद को इस बारे में कई बार लिखित शिकायत भी दी गई लेकिन कोई सुनवाई नहीं हुई। नगर परिषद से अपील है कि गंदे पानी की समस्या का समाधान जल्द करवाए। चुनाव नजदीक आते ही उम्मीदवार वोट मांगते हुए कहते हैं कि उनकी हर समस्या का हल करवाएंगे। जीतने के बाद कोई यहां नजर नहीं आता। - कमला देवी, स्थानीय निवासी

