विरोध प्रदर्शन:बिल्डर के खिलाफ रेजिडेंट्स ने रोष जताया, नारेबाजी की

जीरकपुर2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

चंडीगढ़-अंबाला हाईवे स्थित कमर्शियल प्रोजेक्ट प्राइम स्क्वेयर के बिल्डर पर फ्रेंड्स एन्क्लेव सोसायटी के रेजिडेंट्स ने आरोप लगाया कि उनका रास्ता इस प्रोजेक्ट के लिए इस्तेमाल हो रहा है। यह गलत है। इसको लेकर फ्रेंड्स एन्क्लेव के रेजिडेंट्स ने बिल्डर के खिलाफ रोष जताया और मांग की कि जीरकपुर नगर परिषद को सही नक्शे पास कर मौके पर इसकी जांच भी करनी चाहिए।

रेजिडेंट्स ने वीरवार सुबह यहां बन रही कमर्शियल बिल्डिंग के सामने बिल्डर के खिलाफ नारेबाजी भी की। सोसायटी के प्रधान राजीव अग्रवाल और चेयरमैन अशोक तिवारी ने बताया कि प्राइम स्क्वेयर का रास्ता आगे से है। कंस्ट्रक्शन के समय बिल्डर ने फ्रेंड्स एन्क्लेव के अंदर से दीवार तोड़कर काम करने के लिए रास्ता खोला था। अब काम लगभग पूरा हो गया है लेकिन बिल्डर इस रास्ते को बंद करने की बजाय इसे अपने प्रोजेक्ट का एग्जिट गेट बना रहा है।

लोगों ने इसकी शिकायत नगर परिषद के अधिकारियों को दी लेकिन बिल्डर के खिलाफ कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई। उन्होंने नगर परिषद के अधिकारियों पर भी आरोप लगाए कि नगर परिषद में कमर्शियल प्रोजेक्ट का नक्शा पास करवाने के लिए प्रोजेक्ट की रोड 60 फीट चौड़ी होनी जरूरी है। जब प्राइम स्क्वेयर के द्वारा छोड़ा गया रास्ता काफी कम है। यह एमसी को चेक करना चाहिए।

यहां के राजीव अग्रवाल और नवी ठाकुर ने बताया कि यह रास्ता फ्रेंड्स एन्क्लेव का है। दस फुट पार्किंग और 20 फीट रास्ता है जो उनकी रजिस्ट्री में भी दर्ज है। जब उन्होंने सोसायटी की तरफ दीवार करनी चाही तो प्राइम स्क्वेयर प्रोजेक्ट के स्टाफ ने उन्हें रोकने की कोशिश की, जिसकी उन्होंने नगर परिषद में शिकायत दी है। उन्होंने नगर परिषद अधिकारियों से मांग की है कि बिल्डर के खिलाफ एक्शन लिया जाए।

