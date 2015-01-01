पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोगों की परेशानी:डिवाइडर बनाकर रास्ता किया बंद, लोग परेशान

जीरकपुर2 दिन पहले
ढकोली में ओल्ड अंबाला रोड पर रेलवे फाटक के पास सड़क के बीच डिवाइडर बनाने का काम किया गया है। यह काम जीरकपुर एमसी ने किया। डीएस इस्टेट के लोगों का आरोप है कि उनका रास्ता डिवाइडर बनने के बाद से बंद हो गया है। जहां रोड कट छोड़ा जाना था। वहां कट नहीं छोड़ा गया। गेट के सामने कट छोड़ा जाना चाहिए था। लेकिन कट काफी दूर पर छाेड़ा गया।

यहां के कारोबारी आरपी मलहोत्रा ने कहा कि बिना इंजीनियर की राय के यहां काम किया गया। डीएस इस्टेट के गेट के सामने कट होना चाहिए। ढकोली में रेलवे फाटक की जगह अंडरपास बनना हे। रेलवे इस इंतजार में है कि यहां पंजाब सरकार या जीरकपुर एमसी अंडरपास का 50 प्रतिशत खर्चा दे तो यह काम शुरु करें। इससे ढकौली की 30 से ज्यादा कॉलोनियों को फायदा है। जीरकपुर एमसी ने ऐसा नहीं किया।

रेलवे अपनी प्लानिंग करता रहे। एमसी के अधिकारियों ने उसी सड़क को तोड़कर डिवाइडर बनाकर पैसे खर्च कर दिए जहां अंडरपास के लिए सड़क को तोड़ा जाना है। फंड का दुरुपयोग यहीं नहीं रुक रहा है। ओल्ड अंबाला रोड पर एमएस एन्क्लेव व डीएस इस्टेट के मेन गेट पर भी डिवाइडर बनाने मेंं लाखों खर्च कर पब्लिक के लिए परेशानी खड़ी की है।

