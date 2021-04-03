पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जर्जर सड़क:पीआर-7 व मैक्डोनाल्ड चौक के बीच सड़क हुई खस्ताहाल

जीरकपुरएक घंटा पहले
200 मीटर रोड का हिस्सा जर्जर हालत में, दोपहिया वाहन चालक परेशान।

नगर परिषद जीरकपुर शहर की सड़कों की हालत नहीं सुधार रही है। शहर की सड़कों की हालत बेहद खराब है। अधिकांश सड़कें टूट कर जर्जर हो चुकी हैं। यहां पीआर-7 से चंडीगढ़-अंबाला हाईवे पर ट्रैफिक को जोड़ने वाला करीब 200 मीटर रोड का हिस्सा जर्जर हालत में है।

सड़क का यह हिस्सा टूट कर गड्ढों में बदल चुका है। हालांकि यह पीआर-7 का हिस्सा नहीं है लेकिन पीआर-7 और डेराबस्सी को जोड़ने के लिए इस सड़क का इस्तेमाल होता है। यह सड़क का हिस्सा काफी महत्वपूर्ण है क्योंकि इसके बंद होने से लोग यहां रॉन्ग साइड चलने शुरू हो जाते हैं। मोहाली की ओर से डेराबस्सी के लिए आने वाला ट्रैफिक चंडीगढ़-अंबाला हाईवे पर सीधे नहीं जोड़ा जाता है।

