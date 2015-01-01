पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोग हो रहे परेशान:जमुना एन्क्लेव में सड़कें सड़कें टूटी, पैदल चलना हो रहा मुश्किल

जीरकपुर4 घंटे पहले
लोगों के वाहन भी क्षतिग्रस्त हो रहे हैं।
  • ढकौली में टूटी सड़कों पर भरा पानी, कहा-टूटी सड़कों को जल्द किया जाए मरम्मत

जीरकपुर में जमुना एन्क्लेव और इसके आसपास की रेजिडेंशियल कॉलोनियों में सड़कों की हालत खस्ता हो गई है। यहां जमुना एन्क्लेव एरिया में तो सड़कों में बड़े-बड़े गड्‌ढे हाे चुके हैं। सड़क टूट कर बजरी बिखरी हुई है, जिसकी वजह से यहां से गुजरने वाले लोगों को काफी परेशानी उठानी पड़ती है।

सड़क में गहरे गड्‌ढे होने की वजह से वाहन भी इस रोड पर ठीक से नहीं निकल पाते। लोगों का कहना है कि इन खस्ताहाल हो चुकी सड़कों पर ठाेकर खाकर गिरने का डर बना रहता है। सड़क पर काफी दूर तक पत्थर बिखरे हुए हैं। आगे बरसात भी शुरू हो सकती है। इससे सड़क का और भी बुरा हाल हो जाएगा।

नगर परिषद को यहां सड़कों की ओर ध्यान देना चाहिए। ढकौली की सड़कें टूटी, गड्‌ढों में भरा है। पानी यहां ढकौली एरिया में तो सड़कों का और भी बुरा हाल है। जगह-जगह सड़कें टूटी हुई हैं। इनमें बड़े-बड़े गड्‌ढे बन गए हैं जिनमें पानी भरा हुआ है।

इन सड़कों पर चलने वाले वाहन चालकों को सड़क पर पानी भरा होने की वजह से गड्ढों की गहराई का ठीक से अंदाजा नहीं हो पाता और मोटरसाइकिल व कारों के टायर तो इन गड्‌ढों में पूरे चले जाते हैं और वाहनों का निचला हिस्सा सड़क से टकराता है। ऐसे में यहां लोगों के वाहन भी क्षतिग्रस्त हो रहे हैं। गड्‌ढों की वजह से बड़ा हादसा भी हो सकता है। गड्‌ढों से बचने के लिए लोग गाड़ी भी सीधी नहीं चलाते। ऐसे में यहां ट्रैफिक भी आसानी से नहीं चल पाता। पैदल चलने वाले लोगों को ज्यादा परेशानी होती है। लोगों की मांग है कि इन टूटी पड़ी सड़कों को जल्द बनाया जाना चाहिए। आगे बारिशें होने लगेंगी तो लोगों की दिक्कत और बढ़ जाएगी।

