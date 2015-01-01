पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:एमएस एन्क्लेव में सड़कें टूटी, स्ट्रीट लाइट भी बंद, लोग बोले-यहां समस्या बढ़ती जा रही है

जीरकपुर
सड़कों और स्ट्रीट लाइट्स को लेकर मीटिंग करते लोग।
  • लोगों ने बैठक आयोजित कर समाधान करने की मांग की

ढकौली स्थित एमएस एन्क्लेव के रेजिडेंट्स खासकर सीनियर सिटीजंस को यहां की टूटी सड़कों पर चलना मुश्किल हो रहा है। रात को इस एरिया की 50 प्रतिशत स्ट्रीट लाइट्स बंद रहती हैं। ऐसे में एक तरफ टूटी सड़कें और ऊपर से अंधेरा लोगों की परेशानी बढ़ा रहा है।

सीनियर सिटीजन नसीब सिंह चौधरी ने कहा कि पिछले डेढ़-दो साल से यहां की सड़कों पर ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है। मेन रोड की बात तो छोड़ो, अंदर की गलियों में भी गड्‌ढे पड़े हुए हैं। नगर परिषद जीरकपुर को शहर की सभी सड़कों को समान रूप से बनाना चाहिए।

नेशनल हाईवे को छाेड़कर जीरकपुर में अंदर की सड़कों का बुरा हाल है। इनकी रिपेयर के बारे में एमसी कोई कार्रवाई नहीं कर रही है। ढकौली एरिया की स्ट्रीट लाइट्स पिछले कई महीनों से काम नहीं कर रही हंै। लोगों की तरफ से कई बार जीरकपुर एमसी से मांग की गई कि स्ट्रीट लाइट्स की रिपेयर की जाए, लेकिन एमसी के अफसर इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दे रहे हैं।

