लापरवाही:जीरकपुर वार्ड 3 में सड़कें टूटी, सफाई का बुरा हाल

जीरकपुर2 घंटे पहले
गड्‌ढों के कारण टू व्हीलर गिरकर चोटिल होते रहते हैं - Dainik Bhaskar
गड्‌ढों के कारण टू व्हीलर गिरकर चोटिल होते रहते हैं

जीरकपुर नगर परिषद के वार्ड 3 में सड़कें टूटी पड़ी हैं। हरमिलाप रेल फाटक की ओर से बलटाना की में एंटर होने वाले रास्ते पर सड़क की हालत बेहद खराब है। सड़कों पर कई जगह बड़े-बड़े गड्ढे हो बने हुए हैं। इस रोड पर वाहनों की काफी आवाजाही रहती है। चंडीगढ़ और पंचकूला जाने वाले लोग भी इस रास्ते का इस्तेमाल करते हैं। सड़क पर कुछ जगहों पर गहरे बने हुए गड्ढे हैं जिनकी वजह से टू व्हीलर सवार गिरकर चोटिल होते रहते हैं।

लोगों का कहना है कि इस सड़क की हालत काफी समय से खराब है। पैदल आने-जाने में भी परेशानी होती है। जगह-जगह सड़क टूट कर गहरे गड्ढे हो गए हैं। नगर परिषद का इस ओर ध्यान नहीं है। इस वार्ड की कई कॉलोनियां रेल फाटक के आसपास बसी हैं। रेल फाटक पर दिन में कई बार जाम लगता है, जिसका खामियाजा इन कॉलोनियों के लोगों को भी उठाना पड़ता है। फाटक बंद होने के दौरान फाटक से लेकर बलटाना मार्केट तक सड़क लगभग पूरी तरह जाम हो जाती है।

