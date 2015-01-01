पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:गड्‌ढों में बदली हरमिलाप नगर की सड़कें, जल्द ठीक करवाने की मांग

जीरकपुर5 घंटे पहले
हरमिलाप नगर से रेल फाटक की ओर जाने वाली सड़क की हालत खराब

बलटाना के हरमिलाप नगर एरिया की सड़कों का इन दिनों बुरा हाल है। सड़कों पर कई जगह बड़े-बड़े गड्‌ढे पड़े हुए हैं। हरमिलाप नगर से रेल फाटक की ओर जाने वाली सड़क की हालत तो और भी खराब है। यह सड़क पूरी तरह टूट चुकी है। इस पर चलने वाले वाहन चालकों को बेहद परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। कई बार यहां टू व्हीलर सवार गिर कर चोटें भी खा चुके हैं।

शाम होने पर बढ़ जाती है परेशानी: रेल फाटक से हरमिलाप नगर के रिहायशी एरिया की ओर शाम होने के बाद आना-जाना काफी मुश्किल भरा होता है। फाटक की ओर से हरमिलाप नगर की ओर जाने वाली रोड में काफी ढलान है। इसके अलावा गेट के पास जाते ही बड़े-बड़े गड्‌ढों से सामना होता है। शाम को यहां गुजरने वाले लोगों को ज्यादा परेशानी इसलिए भी होती है कि यहां स्ट्रीट लाइट्स भी नहीं जलती।

ऐसे में इस सड़क पर अंधेरा पसरा रहता है। शाम होने के बाद लोग यहां से गुजरने में डरते हैं। अक्सर दोपहिया सवार या पैदल चलने वाले लोग इस सड़क पर गिर कर चोट खाते हैं। इसी तरह की हालत हरमिलाप नगर की अंदरुनी सड़कों की भी है। सड़कें जगह-जगह से टूटी पड़ी हैं।

लोग अपनी परेशानी बताते हुए कहते हैं कि जब नेताओं को वोट लेने होते हैं तब तो यहां चक्कर काटते रहते हैं लेकिन बाद में किसी को हमारी याद नहीं आती। कोई सुध लेने नहीं आता। सुबह और शाम के समय सैर के लिए निकलने वाले बुजुर्ग लोग यहां की टूटी सड़कों की वजह से खासे नाराज हैं।

उनका कहना है कि इन जर्जर सड़कों के चलते ठोकर खाकर गिरने का डर बना रहता है। सड़क पर गड्‌ढों की वजह से वाहन चालक भी ठीक से नहीं चलते। गड्‌ढों से बचने के लिए इधर-उधर लहराते हुए गाड़ी चलाते हैं। इस वजह से भी हादसे होने का खतरा रहता है।

