मांग:जीरकपुर में धंस रही सड़कें, हादसे का डर

जीरकपुर2 दिन पहले
गोल्ड इस्टेट में भी सड़क बीचों बीच टूट कर गड्‌ढा बना हुआ है।
  • लोगों ने कहा-सड़कों को जल्द से जल्द ठीक करवाया जाए

बलटाना की आनंद विहार कॉलोनी में अचानक सड़क धंस गई। इसके बाद यहां एक मोटरसाइकिल सवार गिर गया। उसे चोटें आई। इसी तरह गोल्ड इस्टेट में भी सड़क बीचों बीच टूट कर गड्‌ढा बना हुआ है। यहां भी कई एक्सीडेंट हो चुके हैं। लोगों ने कहा कि जीरकपुर एमसी सड़कों को बनाएं और जहां-जहां सड़कें बैठ रही है, उनको ठीक करें। जीरकपुर में कई जगह सड़कें धंस रही हैं।

बीच सड़क बड़े-बड़े गड्‌ढे होने की वजह से यहां से गुजरने वाले लोगों के साथ हादसा होने का डर बना रहता है। कई जगह तो सड़कों में कई फुट गहरे गड्‌ढे बने हुए हैं, जिनमें गिरकर किसी मोटरसाइकिल या कार के साथ बड़ा एक्सडेंट हो सकता है। यहां रहने वाले लोगों का कहना है कि बीच सड़क गड्‌ढों की वजह से उनको हमेशा डर लगा रहता है कि कहीं किसी की जान न चली जाए।

कई बार यहां मोटरसाइकिल सवार इन गड्‌ढों की वजह से गिरकर चोट भी खा चुके हैं। इन गड्‌ढों की वजह से रात के समय जानलेवा हादसा हो सकता है। नगर परिषद में भी इस बारे में कई बार शिकायत दी जा चुकी है लेकिन कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है।

लोगों ने यहां गड्‌ढों के आसपास पत्थर आदि रखकर और कपड़ा टांगकर आने-जाने वालों को हादसे से बचाने की कोशिश की है। लोगों का आरोप है कि सड़कें बनाते समय अच्छी क्वालिटी का मैटीरियल इस्तेमाल नहीं किया गया।

