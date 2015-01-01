पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:बलटाना में धंस रही सड़कें

जीरकपुर4 घंटे पहले
बलटाना में कई जगह सड़कें धंस रही हैं। बीच सड़क बड़े-बड़े गड्‌ढे होने की वजह से यहां से गुजरने वाले लोगों के साथ हादसा होने का डर बना रहता है। कई जगह तो सड़कों में कई फुट गहरे गड्‌ढे बने हुए हैं, जिनमें गिर कर किसी मोटरसाइकिल या कार के साथ बड़ा एक्सडेंट हो सकता है।

यहां रहने वाले लोगों का कहना है कि बीच सड़क गड्‌ढों की वजह से उनको हमेशा डर लगा रहता है कि कहीं किसी की जान न चली जाए। कई बार यहां मोटरसाइकिल सवार इन गड्‌ढों की वजह से गिर कर चोट भी खा चुके हैं। इन गड्‌ढों की वजह से रात के समय जानलेवा हादसा हो सकता है।

