परेशानी:नौ महीने में बनने वाला आरओबी दो साल बाद भी नहीं बना

जीरकपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आरओबी 23.60 करोड़ रुपए खर्च कर बनाया जा रहा है
  • सेक्टर 19 और बलटाना में रहने वाले हजारों लोगों को हर रोज परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है

पंचकूला के इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया फेज-2 और सेक्टर 19 के बीच बनाए जा रहे आरओबी (रेलवे ओवर ब्रिज) का काम दो साल बाद भी पूरा नहीं हो पाया है। हालांकि इस काम को 9 महीने में पूरा करने का दावा किया गया था। दो साल बीत जाने पर भी यहां अब भी बहुत सा काम होना बाकी है। फाटक की जगह आरओबी बनाए जाने के लिए यहां लंबे समय से निर्माण कार्य चल रहा है।

इसके चलते सेक्टर 19 और बलटाना में रहने वाले हजारों लोगों को हर रोज परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। पंचकूला से उन्हें पंचकूला में आने के लिए काफी घूमकर आना पड़ता है। यह आरओबी 23.60 करोड़ रुपए खर्च कर बनाया जा रहा है। इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया, फेज-2 और सेक्टर-19 के बीच बने रेलवे लाइन पर दिन में कई ट्रेन आने-जाने के कारण दिनभर जाम लगा रहता था।

लोगों को जाम से निजात दिलाने के लिए ही आरओबी के निर्माण की योजना बनी थी। आरओबी बनने से लोगों को राहत मिलने की बजाए सेक्टर-19 और बलटाना में रहने वाले करीब 16-17 हजार लोगों के लिए मुसीबत बन गया है। पहले सेक्टर-19 और बलटाना के निवासी रेलवे लाइन क्रॉस कर इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया, फेज-2 से पंचकूला में प्रवेश कर जाते थे।

अब उन्हें जीरकपुर में के-एरिया से होते हुए फ्लाईओवर से होकर सेक्टर-12ए और इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया, फेज-2 की डिवाइडिंग से पंचकूला में प्रवेश करना पड़ता है। इससे उन्हें करीब तीन-चार किमी ज्यादा घूमकर आना पड़ता है जिसमें उनका समय भी बर्बाद होता है। पीडब्ल्यूडी बीएंडआर, हरियाणा इस आरओबी को बनवा रहा है। इसके निर्माण का खर्च पंचकूला निगम की ओर से दिया गया है। आरओबी का निर्माण शुरू होने से पहले डिपार्टमेंट की ओर से दावा किया गया था कि लेटेस्ट टेक्नोलॉजी से यह ओवरब्रिज बनाया जाएगा। बताया कि हरियाणा गवर्नमेंट ने नई टेक्नोलॉजी से करीब 50 पुल बनाने का निर्णय लिया है।

इनमें से पहले चरण में छह पुल बनाए जाएंगे, जिसमें इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया और सेक्टर 19 के रेलवे फाटक पर बनने वाला यह आरओबी भी शामिल हैं। इसका निर्माण 9 महीने में पूरा करने का टारगेट रखा गया था। उस वक्त बताया था कि पहले ऐसे आरओबी के निर्माण में 18 से 24 माह या इससे भी ज्यादा समय लगता रहा है। पीडब्ल्यूडी के अफसर अमेरिका में स्टडी करके आए है।

जिन्होंने लेटेस्ट टेक्नोलॉजी के इस्तेमाल से कम समय में क्वालिटी पुल के निर्माण की ट्रेनिंग ली है। इस ट्रेनिंग का अनुभव ही इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया और सेक्टर-19 के बीच बनने वाले आरओबी में इस्तेमाल किया जाना है। आरओबी के निर्माण में पीडब्ल्यूडी के अफसरों की तरफ से अमेरिका में ली गई ट्रेनिंग का कोई असर नहीं दिख रहा है। आज भी पहले की ही तरह धीमी गति से आरओबी का निर्माण जारी हैं और लोग परेशान हो रहे हैं। एल शेप में बनना है आरओबी: इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया और सेक्टर-19 के बीच बनने वाला आरओबी एल शेप में होगा। यह आरओबी इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया, फेज-2 में शुरू होकर रेलवे लाइन के ऊपर से होते हुए सेक्टर-19 में बने पार्क के साथ बनी सड़क पर जाकर उतरेगा। सेक्टर-19 निवासी गुलशन अरोड़ा का कहना है कि आरओबी का निर्माण काफी धीमी गति से चल रहा है। अभी इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया और सेक्टर 19 के बीच सड़क बंद होने के कारण लोगों को परेशानी हो रही है। उन्हें आने-जाने के लिए काफी घूमकर आना-जाना पड़ता है।

उनका कहना है कि आरओबी का निर्माण कार्य शुरू करने से पहले दावा किया गया था कि इसका निर्माण कार्य 275 दिनों में पूरा कर लिया जाएगा। अब 700 से ज्यादा दिन हो चुके हैं। काम में देरी और हजारों लोगों को हो रही परेशानी के लिए ठेकेदार के खिलाफ कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए।

