सड़कों पर बढ़चा अतिक्रमण:हाईवे पर दुकानदारों ने किया अतिक्रमण

जीरकपुर3 घंटे पहले
जीरकपुर में चंडीगढ़-अंबाला रोड पर कई दुकानदारों ने एन्क्रोचमेंट कर रखा है। दुकानों के बाहर सड़क पर दूर तक सामान रखकर बेचा जा रहा है। इसके चलते हाईवे पर चलने वाला ट्रैफिक प्रभावित हो रहा है। सड़क पर दुकानदारों ने बिजली का सामान, बर्तन, कपड़े सहित अन्य चीजें सजा रखी हैं। इसके अलावा सड़क के किनारे लोगों के पैदल चलने के लिए भी जगह नहीं बची है।

इस रास्ते पर पैदल चलने वाले लोग अपनी जान जोखिम में डालकर ट्रैफिक के बीच सड़क पर चलने को मजबूर हैं। कई जगह सड़क पर स्टॉल भी लगे हुए हैं। सड़क पर दुकानदारों का सामान तो रखा ही है, यहां खरीदारी के लिए आने वाले लोग अपनी गाड़ियां भी सड़क पर ही खड़ी कर देते हैं। इससे ट्रैफिक की हालत और भी खराब हो जाती है। ट्रैफिक दिनभर रुक-रुककर चलता है।

नगर परिषद यहां एन्क्रोचमेंट हटाने को लेकर गंभीर नहीं है। लोगों का कहना है कि बार-बार शिकायत करने पर एकाध बार खानापूर्ति के लिए एन्क्रोचमेंट हटाने की कार्रवाई की जाती है। लेकिन इस कार्रवाई का एन्क्रोचमेंट करने वाले दुकानदारों पर कोई असर नहीं होता। कार्रवाई के कुछ देर बाद सड़क पर फिर से पहले की तरह ही एन्क्रोचमेंट हो जाता है।

यही हालत जीरकपुर-पटियाला रोड का है। यहां भी सड़क पर दुकानदारों ने एन्क्रोचमेंट कर रखा है। इसके अलावा यहां सड़क पर कई रेहड़ी-फड़ियां भी लगी हुई हैं। इनकी वजह से रास्ता बेहद तंग हो गया है।

