तैयारी:बलटाना की 35 कॉलोनियों के लिए जल्द लगेगा सब स्टेशन, गर्मियों तक बनाकर तैयार कर दिया जाएगा

ओल्ड कालका रोड पर एमसी के पास जमीन है, जो पावरकॉम को ट्रांसफर कर दी जाएगी, जीरकपुर में कुल बिजली उपभोक्ताओं की संख्या 93 हजार के आसपास - Dainik Bhaskar
ओल्ड कालका रोड पर एमसी के पास जमीन है, जो पावरकॉम को ट्रांसफर कर दी जाएगी, जीरकपुर में कुल बिजली उपभोक्ताओं की संख्या 93 हजार के आसपास
  • पावर सब-स्टेशन लगने से सुधरेगी सप्लाई की समस्या, बिजली उपभोक्ताओं की संख्या 93 हजार के आसपास है

हर साल गर्मियों में सबसे ज्यादा बिजली कटौती का सामना बलटाना की 35 कॉलोनियों के लाेगों को करना पड़ता है। इस एरिया के लिए पिछले पांच साल से अलग से बिजली सब-स्टेशन बनाने की बात की जा रही है। पावरकॉम के अधिकारियों ने कहा कि इस साल बलटाना का बिजली सिस्टम सुधर जाएगा। इन गर्मियों तक यहां अलग से सब-स्टेशन बनाकर तैयार कर दिया जाएगा।

बलटाना के लिए पहले बिजली सब-स्टेशन बनाने की जगह यहां पुलिस चौकी के पास तय की गई थी लेकिन अब यहां से बदलकर नेशनल हाईवे के दूसरी तरफ ओल्ड कालका रोड पर की जा रही है। ओल्ड कालका रोड पर एमसी के पास जमीन है, जो पावरकॉम को ट्रांसफर कर दी जाएगी।

पावरकॉम के एक्सईएन खुशविंदर सिंह ने कहा कि अब सारी तैयारियां हो चुकी हैं और हम इस साल गर्मियों तक यहां सब-स्टेशन तैयार कर देंगे। इससे न सिर्फ बलटाना की 35 कॉलोनियों बल्कि इसके आसपास के एरिया काे भी इसका फायदा होगा। इस सब-स्टेशन के बनने के बाद से जीरकपुर में कुल चार सब-स्टेशन हो जाएंगे।

शहर के चार हिस्सों में चार सब-स्टेशंस से सुधरेगी बिजली सप्लाई: जीरकपुर में सबसे पहले बिजली सब-स्टेशन पभात में बनाया गया। 15 साल पहले शहर में एक ही सब-स्टेशन था। उस समय बिजली उपभोक्ताओं की संख्या करीब 10 हजार थी। लगातार आबादी बढ़ने के बाद यहां उपभोक्ताओं की संख्या 2010 तक 30 हजार से ऊपर पहुंच गई।

इसके लिए ढकोली में दूसरा सब-स्टेशन तैयार किया गया और शहर के बिजली लोड को दो हिस्सों में बांटा गया। लेकिन जीरकपुर में हर साल बिजली उपभोक्ताओं की संख्या में हो रहे इजाफे के कारण ढकोली सब-स्टेशन भी शहर की आबादी के अनुसार कम पड़ने लगा है।

इसके बाद साल 2020 में रामगढ़ भुड्‌डा में नया सब-स्टेशन तैयार किया गया। उसको वीआईपी रोड और चंडीगढ़-अंबाला हाईवे से जोड़ा गया। अभी इस सब-स्टेशन से शहर का बाकी हिस्सा भी जोड़ा जाना है। इन तीनों सब-स्टेशंस से बलटाना काफी दूर है। इसलिए इस एरिया के लिए अलग से सब-स्टेशन की जरूरत है। इस समय जीरकपुर में कुल बिजली उपभोक्ताओं की संख्या 93 हजार के आसपास है।

बलटाना पूरे जीरकपुर में सबसे ज्यादा भीड़भाड़ वाला एरिया है और यह ढकोली के सब-स्टेशन से जोड़ा गया है। ढकोली के सब-स्टेशन पर लोड पड़ता है तो इससे बलटाना और ढकौली, दोनों जगह ही बिजली सप्लाई प्रभावित रहती है। खासकर गर्मियों में लोगों को पावर कट से जूझना पड़ता है। पानी की सप्लाई भी प्रभावित रहती है। नया सब-स्टेशन जल्दी बनना चाहिए। -
नीतू खुराना, निवासी

गर्मियों से पहले बलटाना का सब-स्टेशन बनाकर तैयार कर दिया जाएगा। इससे शहर की बिजली सप्लाई में सुधार होगा। -खुशविंदर सिंह, एक्सईएन, पावरकॉम

