नियमों की अनदेखी:फ्लाईओवर पर स्पीड लिमिट 60, वाहन चलते हैं 120 की रफ्तार से

जीरकपुर2 घंटे पहले
होटल मैरीलैंड के सामने नाकेबंदी कर चालान काटना शुरू किए - Dainik Bhaskar
होटल मैरीलैंड के सामने नाकेबंदी कर चालान काटना शुरू किए

जीरकपुर में चंडीगढ़ से अंबाला की ओर जाने वाले ट्रैफिक की रफ्तार फ्लाईओवर के ऊपर अनकंट्रोल होती है। इस वजह से यहां हादसे होने की संभावनाएं लगातार बनी रहती हैं। पिछले दो सालों में फ्लाईओवर के ऊपर 20 से ज्यादा बड़े हादसे हुए और सर्दियों के समय रात को इस फ्लाईओवर पर हुए हादसों में 5 से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत भी हो चुकी है। दिन में भी कई ऐसे हादसे हुए हैं जिनकी वजह से लोगों की जान गई है।

ट्रैफिक पुलिस चाहती है कि फ्लाईओवर पर ओवर स्पीड गाड़ियों की रफ्तार रोकी जाए। यहां अधिकतम स्पीड 60 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा है, जबकि कई गाड़ियों की रफ्तार 120 से भी ज्यादा होती है। इस वजह से यहां हादसे होते हैं।

अब पुलिस ओवर स्पीड गाड़ियों की रफ्तार राेकने के लिए फ्लाईओवर के आगे होटल मैरीलैंड के सामने नाकेबंदी कर चालान काटना शुरू कर रही है। शुक्रवार को 20 गाड़ियों के चालान किए गए, जिनकी रफ्तार काफी ज्यादा थी। फ्लाईओवर पर ओवर स्पीड गाड़ियों को रोकने के लिए नाकेबंदी जरूरी: जीरकपुर में इस फ्लाईओवर पर ओवर स्पीड चलने वाली गाड़ियों को रोकने के लिए होटल मैरीलैंड के आगे बैरिकेड्स लगाकर नाकेबंदी के साथ-साथ यहां स्पीडोमीटर से हरेक गाड़ी की रफ्तार पर भी नजर रखी जा रही है। इस फ्लाईओवर के ऊपर स्पीडोमीटर को लेकर पुलिसकर्मी तैनात किया गया है।

फ्लाईओवर पर ही नहीं, पूरे शहर में ओवर स्पीड चलने वाली गाड़ियों के चालान किए जा रहे हैं और फ्लाईओवर के ऊपर पुलिस की खास नजर है ताकि यहां लोग तय स्पीड में चल सकें। -ओमवीर सिंह, ट्रैफिक इंस्पेक्टर, जीरकपुर

