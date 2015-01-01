पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:आधे जीरकपुर में बंद पड़ी स्ट्रीट लाइट्स, हाईवे पर पसरा है अंधेरा

जीरकपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
}अंधेरे में चलना भी मुश्किल
  • इससे पहले भी व्यापारियों से कपास खरीदी को लेकर किसानों ने किया था विरोध

बलटाना में बने एमसी पार्क में और आसपास की सड़कों पर पूरी तरह अंधेरा छाया रहता है। पार्क के अंदर हाईमास्ट लाइट लगी हुई है, लेकिन जलती नहीं है।

पार्क के अंदर और बाहर दूर तक एक भी स्ट्रीट लाइट नहीं जलती। एमसी पार्क से लेकर वेल्वेट क्लार्क होटल तक की पूरी सड़क पर शाम होते ही अंधेरा छा जाता है। इस वजह से इस सड़क पर पैदल चलने वाले लोगों को खास तौर पर परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। बुजुर्गों को गिरकर चोट लगने का डर रहता है। वेल्वेट क्लार्क होटल से बलटाना की ओर आने वाली सड़क पर भी स्ट्रीट लाइट बंद पड़ी हैं। ऐसे में होटल के आसपास की सड़क पर अंधेरा रहता है। लोगों का कहना है कि यहां अंधेरे का फायदा उठाकर आपराधिक तत्व किसी वारदात को भी अंजाम दे सकते हैं। लोगों का कहना है कि यहां पसरा अंधेरा सेफ्टी के लिहाज से भी ठीक नहीं है। सड़क के आसपास अंधेरा होेने की वजह से कुछ लाेग यहां बेवजह गाड़ी रोककर खड़े रहते और शराब पीते हैं। इसके अलावा चंडीगढ़-अंबाला हाईवे के पास सिंगपुरा ट्रैफिक लाइट के आसपास दूर तक स्ट्रीट लाइट लगी ही नहीं हैं।

इसके कारण हाईवे पर भी अंधेरा रहता है। इसके अलावा माया गार्डन मैग्नीशिया के पास भी स्ट्रीट लाइट बंद पड़ी हैं। यही हाल सिंगपुरा से नगला की ओर जाने वाली सड़क पर स्ट्रीट लाइट नहीं जलती। काफी दूर तक रात को अंधेरा पसरा रहता है। यही हाल माया गार्डन अपार्टमेंट्स और मानव मंगल स्कूल की ओर जाने वाली सड़क पर भी है। यहां भी स्ट्रीट लाइट गुल रहती है। अपार्टमेंट्स में रहने वाले लोगों को अंधेरे की वजह से काफी दिक्कत आती है। लोगों को अपनी सेफ्टी की चिंता भी रहती है। खासकर महिलाएं शाम होने पर घरों से बाहर नहीं निकल सकती हैं।

