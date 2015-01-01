पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

प्रदूषण की समस्या:जीरकपुर में जलाई जा रही पराली, धुएं से लोग परेशान

जीरकपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बढ़ते प्रदूषण को देखते हुए सरकार ने पराली जलाने पर पाबंदी लगा रखी है। कोरोना के चलते पहले ही लोगों को अपने स्वास्थ्य की चिंता सता रही है। इस पर पराली जलाने से फैलने वाला धुआं और मुश्किलें बढ़ा रहा है। बुधवार को जीरकपुर में पीआर-7 रोड के पास खेतों में पराली जलाई जा रही थी। इससे दूर तक काफी धुआं फैला हुआ था। जीरकपुर के आसपास के गावों में अक्सर पराली जलाई जा रही है।

इसकी वजह से काफी धुआं फैल रहा है। लोगों का कहना कि पराली के धुआं से उनको सांस लेने में काफी दिक्कत होती है। धुआं उनके घरों तक पहुंच जाता है। बीते दिनों पुलिस ने ऐसे कुछ किसानों के खिलाफ केस भी दर्ज किया था।

लोगों का कहना है कि लगातार जागरुक करने और पराली जलाने पर पाबंदी के बावजूद कुछ लाेग इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दे रहे हैं। आसपास के रिहायशी एरिया में रहने वाले लोगोंे को इससे काफी परेशानी होती है। लोगों को इससे घुटन महसूस होती है। पराली जलाने से लोगों को रोका जाना चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें