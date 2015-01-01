पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

एमसी की टीम ने की कार्रवाई:प्लास्टिक बैग बेचने वालों के चालान करने पहुंची टीम से उलझे युवक

जीरकपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एमसी के अधिकारियों ने कई दुकानदारों के भी चालान किए।
  • जीरकपुर-लोहगढ़ रोड पर एमसी की टीम ने की कार्रवाई

सिटी रिपोर्टर | जीरकपुर जीरकपुर-लोहगढ़ रोड पर सोमवार को एमसी के सेनेटरी इंस्पेक्टर वरिंदर सिंह अपनी टीम के साथ पहुंचे। यहां एमसी पार्क के बाहर सब्जी और फल बेचने वाली रेहड़ियों पर प्लास्टिक बैग में सामान डालकर दिया जा रहा था। एमसी की टीम ने यहां चालान करने शुरू किए। इसी दौरान रेहड़ी-फड़ी वालों की मदद के लिए कुछ युवक आ गए। उन्होंने इसका विरोध किया। उनका कहना था कि सब्जी-फल बेचने वाले गरीब हैं। इनको परेशान मत करो। एमसी के अधिकारियों से काफी देर तक बहस भी करते रहे। सेनेटरी इंस्पेक्टर ने कहा कि इसमें अमीर या गरीब की बात नहीं है। प्लास्टिक को बैन किया गया है। इसलिए सभी के चालान किए जा रहे हैं। बड़ा शोरूम हो या छोटी दुकान किसी जगह भी सिंगल यूज प्लास्टिक का इस्तेमाल नहीं किया जा सकता है। इस पर युवक माने नहीं। उन्हांेने कहा कि दुकानदारों के भी चालान होने चाहिए। इसके बाद एमसी के अधिकारियों ने यहां बाकी दुकानदारों के भी चालान किए। नेतागिरी कर लोगों ने अधिकारियों के काम में बाधा डाली। काफी देर तक बहस करने के बाद टीम वहां से चली आई। इस कारण नहीं हो रहा शहर मंे प्लास्टिक बैन: जीरकपुर में एमसी अधिकारियों की कार्रवाई को रोकने के लिए इस तरह के नेताओं की कमी नहीं है। कई बार कार्रवाई करने के दौरान ऐसे नेता सामने आ जाते है। इस कारण यहां प्लास्टिक पर पाबंदी होने के बाद भी सभी दुकानों पर धड़ल्ले से इसका इस्तेमाल हो रहा है। दुकानदार बेखौफ सिंगल यूज प्लास्टिक इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं। प्लास्टिक का सामान बेच रहे हैं। इसमें प्लास्टिक बैग से लेकर प्लेट्स और अन्य प्लास्टिक का साामन शामिल है। इससे शहर का गारबेज लगातार बढ़ रहा है। शहर में खाली प्लाॅट्स में कचरे में प्लास्टिक ज्यादा शामिल होता है। लोगांे की शिकायत है कि इस समय जीरकपुर के हरेक हिस्से में कचरे के ढेर लगे हुए हैं जिसमें बड़ी मात्रा में प्लास्टिक शामिल रहता है। िपछले साल जीरकपुर में 45 टन कचरा निकलता था। अब 50 टन के पार पहुंच गया है।

सोसायटीज, अपार्टमेंट्स में नहीं हो रहा कचरे का प्रबंधन

जीरकपुर की 142 सोसायटीज और अपार्टमेंट्स को उनके यहां पैदा होने वाले कचरे का निपटान खुद करना होता है। एमसी की कार्रवाई में यहां भी कई नेता रुकावट बनते हैं। जबकि हरेक सोसायटी और अपार्टमेंट में एमआरएस यानि मैटीरियल रिकवरी सेग्रीगेटर तैयार करना है। स्वच्छ भारत मिशन और नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल के आदेश के बाद यहां अफसरों को रिजल्ट देना है। शहर की सभी सोसायटीज, अपार्टमेंट्स, होटल्स, बैंक्विट और उन बिल्डिंग्स के संचालकों, प्रबंधकांे और एसोसिएशंस को कचरे के निपटान के लिए प्रबंध करने हैं।

50 टन कचरा रोज निकलता है... जीरकपुर शहर में रोजाना 50 टन तक कचरा निकलता है। पिछले साल 45 टन निकलता था। इसके निपटान के लिए एमसी को यहां गारबेज प्रोसेसिंग प्लांट लगाने के अलावा डोर टू डोर कचरे काने भी कम करने की जरूरत है। नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल और स्वच्छ भारत मिशन के तहत अब हरेक सोसायटी और अपार्टमेंट पर सख्ती से यह नियम लागू होगा। लेकिन यह तभी संभव है जब एमसी इस पर सख्ती से काम करे।

प्लाटिक बैक का इस्तेमाल करने और बेचने वालों के चालान किए जा रहे हैं। कई लोग विरोध करते हैं पर प्लास्टिक का इस्तेमाल करने वालों के चालान लगातार किए जाएंगे। }वरिंदर सिंह, सेनेटरी इंस्पेक्टर, एमसी जीरकपुर

लोगों का कहना है कि जीरकपुर में एमसी अधिकारियों की कार्रवाई को रोकने के लिए इस तरह के नेताओं की कमी नहीं है। कई बार कार्रवाई करने के दौरान ऐसे नेता सामने आ जाते है। इस कारण कार्रवाई नहीं हो पाती

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें